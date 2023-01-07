No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns travel to Stillwater to face a talented Oklahoma State Cowboy squad.

Texas (12-2) lost a humiliating game at home to Kansas State Tuesday 116-103. Oklahoma State (9-5) is coming off an impressive win on Monday night over the Mountaineers of West Virginia 67-60.

Both teams enter this heavy-weight tilt needing a victory in this stacked Big 12 conference. The Longhorns hope to amend a speed bump in otherwise a great start to their season. Oklahoma State looks to string quality wins together in hopes of earning an at large bid.

The Cowboys are led by guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson III who average 12.6 and 11.5 points per game respectively. In Monday's victory over West Virginia Thompson and Anderson scored 28 points combined.

Texas guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter will be tested offensively against an elite defensive team in the Cowboys.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Under-16

The Longhorns hold the early lead of 9-7 at the first media timeout. Four different Texas players have scored in a very physical opening minutes.Marcus Carr has the lone three pointer for Texas so far.

Under-12

Christian Bishop is making his impact felt. He has 4 points and 3 rebounds in the early going. The Longhorns maintain their small advantage by a score of 13-10. Texas dominating the rebounding margin up 9-4 through the first eight minutes.

Under-8

Texas has come out with a lot of defensive intensity early in Stillwater. Longhorns hold a 22-17 lead at the under eight timeout. Dylan Disu leads Texas with five points.

Under-4

Longhorns are exploiting Oklahoma State's inconsistent offense and stretched the lead to eight points. Up 32-24 Texas has matched their largest lead of the game. Texas getting a true balance of scoring with eight players having at least two points so far.

Halftime: Texas 32, Oklahoma State 24

Under-16

The game has turned into a street fight. Texas leads 35-29 in the ultimate defensive battle. Texas bigs continue to shine especially on the boards with Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, and Dillion Mitchell making impacts.

Under-12

Caleb Asberry's three pointer has cut the Cowboys deficit back to a two possession game. Longhorns hold the small advantage 40-36 as the offense has been shaky at best. Marcus Carr hit a big three pointer during the stretch.

Under-8

Oklahoma State has completely flipped the momentum of this game. The score is all tied up at 44 a piece. Brock Cunningham hit a monster three, but Texas continues to struggle from the field shooting under 28 percent. Going to be an interesting final eight minutes in Stillwater.

Under-4

Longhorns scratching and clawing to survive on the road. Marcus Carr hits clutch fade-away jumper to put the Longhorns up three. 48-45 under four minutes to play in Stillwater. Can Texas execute down the stretch and close this one out?

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter