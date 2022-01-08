The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, as they look to move to 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Texas (12-2) is coming off of a 70-57 win on the road Tuesday against a short-handed Kansas State team. The Longhorns were led by Marcus Carr (19 points) and Timmy Allen (17 points) in the victory.

Oklahoma State (7-5) suffered its fourth home loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 74-63 to the high-powered No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks.

Unfortunately for the Horns, they will be without one of their top difference makers, with big man Tre Mitchell set to miss the game due to health and safety protocols, per an announcement from the team.

Mitchell did not travel with the team to Stillwater.

Without Mitchell in the game, the Longhorns will lean heavily on Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop, and Timmy Allen to occupy the frontcourt, and replace the former UMass products production.

Texas will also hope that transfer point guard Marcus Carr continues his hot streak on the offensive end, where he has averaged 19.5 points per game over his first two Big 12 outings.

Starters for Texas and Chris Beard

-Marcus Carr

-Courtney Ramey

-Jase Febres

-Timmy Allen

-Christian Bishop

Under-16

Oklahoma State got out to a quick 6-0 start, along with two early trips to the free throw line. Dylan Disu and Andrew Jones came off the bench in the first two minutes to replace Febres and Bishop. Jones hit a three with 16:40 to play to give the Horns their first points. 6-3 Cowboys.

Under-12

Texas had already committed five turnovers by the 14:50 mark and continued to try to find production on the offensive end. Bishop was called for a traveling violation in the paint, putting Texas' turnover count at seven with 12 minutes to play. A near five-minute scoring drought put the Horns in a 11-5 hole.

Under-8

Despite the lack of scoring production, Beard's guys continued to play aggressively on defense, helping end a near six-minute scoring drought. Disu blocked a shot and followed it up with a steal on the next possession that led to a breakaway dunk for Bishop.

A few plays later, Ramey curled around the top of the key as Carr found him for a catch-and-shoot three. But the Cowboys responded with a three of their own and another bucket on the next possession to push the lead to six. 18-12 Oklahoma State.

Under 4

Out of the timeout, Allen found Ramey for another three as he waited patiently for an open man out of the post. But Oklahoma State responded with help from Keylan Boone, who hit back-to-back threes to push the lead to 26-17.

With 4:30 to play, Texas had totaled 10 turnovers, the most in a half for the team all season. 28-21 Oklahoma State.

Carr finally got things going with a nifty lay-up in traffic for his first points of the day.

A fastbreak dunk from Allen and a three from Devin Askew helped swing momentum Texas' way headed into the locker room. The Horns got the last possession of the half, but failed to tie things up.

At the half: Oklahoma State - 30, Texas - 28.

Halftime

Despite committing 10 turnovers, the Longhorns found themselves down just two.

The difference maker for Texas through the first 20? Disu, who was everywhere on the defensive end as a rebounder and disruptor. He had four points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals at the half.

Ramey was the Horns leading scorer with six points off of two makes from deep.

Oklahoma State's leading scorers were Boone, who had 11 off the bench, and Avery Anderson III, who chipped in five points.

