First Two Non-Conference Matchups Revealed for Texas Hoops

Longhorns enter their first offseason under Chris Beard

The Texas Longhorns may not know who's all going to be taking the floor for them next year in the augural season of the Moody Center, but now the team and coach Chris Beard have an early idea of what to expect from their opponents to open up the campaign.

According to reports, the Longhorns will begin the season at home against the UTEP Miners of Conference USA on Nov. 7 and then host the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14. It's currently unknown if Texas will have a game scheduled in between the two. 

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

Chris Beard

Chris Beard

beard

Texas basketball

The Longhorns will wrap up the home-and-home series with Gonzaga that began during the second game of this past season. Texas fell 86-74 to the Bulldogs in Spokane on Nov. 13 but will have a chance at revenge.

Luckily for Texas, Gonzaga will be without the dominant front-court duo of Chet Holmgren and Drew Time. Both elected to enter their names into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Arterio Morris

Arterio Morris

beard WVU

Chris Beard (middle) and Devin Askew (right)

USATSI_17940446

Dylan Disu

The Longhorns also received pleasant news Wednesday morning after securing an official signature of intent from Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard, Rowan Brumbaugh. He's the third member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining guard Arterio Morris and elite wing Dillon Mitchell. 

The freshmen trio are in a position to shoulder major minutes next season. Now, they know who two of their initial opponents will be. 

