First Two Non-Conference Matchups Revealed for Texas Hoops

The Texas Longhorns may not know who's all going to be taking the floor for them next year in the augural season of the Moody Center, but now the team and coach Chris Beard have an early idea of what to expect from their opponents to open up the campaign.

According to reports, the Longhorns will begin the season at home against the UTEP Miners of Conference USA on Nov. 7 and then host the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14. It's currently unknown if Texas will have a game scheduled in between the two.

Benny Sieu, USA Today Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard Chris Beard Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman Texas basketball

The Longhorns will wrap up the home-and-home series with Gonzaga that began during the second game of this past season. Texas fell 86-74 to the Bulldogs in Spokane on Nov. 13 but will have a chance at revenge.

Luckily for Texas, Gonzaga will be without the dominant front-court duo of Chet Holmgren and Drew Time. Both elected to enter their names into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Arterio Morris Ben Queen, USA Today Chris Beard (middle) and Devin Askew (right) Dylan Disu

The Longhorns also received pleasant news Wednesday morning after securing an official signature of intent from Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard, Rowan Brumbaugh. He's the third member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining guard Arterio Morris and elite wing Dillon Mitchell.

The freshmen trio are in a position to shoulder major minutes next season. Now, they know who two of their initial opponents will be.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.