Texas Hoops: Betting Odds Out for Next Season

Longhorns made strides in first season under Chris Beard

Texas Longhorns men's basketball secured a 22-win season and a NCAA tournament win in Chris Beard's first year as coach. Despite a 81-71 second-round loss to Purdue, there's much to be hopeful for.

And if DraftKings' Monday betting odds release for next year's champion are any indication, the Longhorns are on a path toward a deeper tournament run. 

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

DraftKings has Texas (+2000) as No. 11 overall its betting odds list, ahead of teams like Baylor (+2200), Michigan (+2200), Texas Tech (+3500), and Auburn (+4500). 

Duke (+900) and North Carolina (+1100) have the best odds at winning it all fresh off of their Final Four matchup, while Big 12 rival and national champion Kansas was listed as having the third-best odds (+1200) at repeating next season. 

allen dribble

Timmy Allen

The Longhorns still have some uncertainties on the roster this offseason before prepping for another run at March Madness. Senior guard Courtney Ramey entered the transfer portal, while the status of starters Marcus Carr, Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen remains uncertain. 

Forwards Brock Cunningham and Christian Bishop have both confirmed that they will be back for another season, giving the Horns an edge in the front court. 

Beard and staff will have to remain diligent in the portal and on the recruiting trail as he continues to build a winning culture in Austin. 

jones dunk

Andrew Jones

