Skip to main content

Talented PG Rowan Brumbaugh Officially Signs With Texas

Texas officially secured the third signee of the 2022 class on Wednesday

The Texas Longhorns basketball program enters a period of uncertainty after a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament in March.

But now, the Longhorns have officially secured young talent for the foreseeable future on Wednesday, as 2022 Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh signed his letter of intent with the program.

“I picked Texas because I’m a winner and want to be a part of a winning basketball culture," Brumbaugh told ESPN's Jeff Borzello in December. "They’re losing three guards so there’s a clear opportunity. I’m ready to earn it.”

The point guard spoke with 104.9 The Horn on Wednesday to discuss what the recruiting process was like, as well as his special relationship with Texas coach Chris Beard

rowan brumbaugh

Rowan Brumbaugh

beard vtech

Chris Beard

beard pic

Chris Beard

"I always liked his mentality, fight, and winning culture," Brumbaugh said. "I always wanted to be apart of something like that. Most coaches I talked to didn't focus on the hard work ... but Coach Beard did ... that was a deciding factor for me. Talking to him feels like I'm talking to an older version of myself." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Andre D 1
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Melendez Powers Texas to 13-5 Rout of Stephen F. Austin

The Longhorns take on the the Lumberjacks in a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Play
Football

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit

Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
20 hours ago
sark.0
Play
News

Longhorns Coach Sarkisian Responds to Ojomo 'B*** S*** 7-6 Texas' Comments

Steve Sarkisian was not happy about the criticisms from veteran Moro Ojomo

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Brumbaugh was originally committed to Northwestern before de-committing in December.

The 6-4, 180-pound guard also held a very impressive offer list, picking the Horns over the likes of Georgetown, Wisconsin, Butler, Creighton, Depaul, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Seton Hall, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and Xavier, among many others. 

Brumbaugh is the third member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining elite guard Arterio Morris and elite wing Dillon Mitchell. 

brumbaugh

Rowan Brumbaugh

Chris Beard

Chris Beard

chris-beard

Chris Beard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Andre D 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Melendez Powers Texas to 13-5 Rout of Stephen F. Austin

The Longhorns take on the the Lumberjacks in a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Football

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit

Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
sark.0
News

Longhorns Coach Sarkisian Responds to Ojomo 'B*** S*** 7-6 Texas' Comments

Steve Sarkisian was not happy about the criticisms from veteran Moro Ojomo

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
Stehly 7
Baseball

No. 7 Texas Takes on Stephen F. Austin In Midweek Contest

The Longhorns welcome the Lumberjacks to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
Lauren Ebo
News

Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren Enter Transfer Portal

All three Texas seniors will play women’s basketball elsewhere in 2022-23, paving the way for the program’s younger players

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
1500x500
Football

Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau Suspended, Not Practicing With Team

The highly touted freshman is currently not participating in team activities

By Matt GalatzanApr 12, 2022
Pete Hansen 8
Baseball

RePete: Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Straight Week

Hansen received the award following a dazzling performance against TCU.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 12, 2022
USATSI_16425955
Baseball

Former Texas P Ty Madden Impresses in Dominant Professional Debut

Madden made his first career start at the professional level on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 11, 2022