Talented PG Rowan Brumbaugh Officially Signs With Texas

Texas officially secured the third signee of the 2022 class on Wednesday

The Texas Longhorns basketball program enters a period of uncertainty after a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament in March.

But now, the Longhorns have officially secured young talent for the foreseeable future on Wednesday, as 2022 Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh signed his letter of intent with the program.

“I picked Texas because I’m a winner and want to be a part of a winning basketball culture," Brumbaugh told ESPN's Jeff Borzello in December. "They’re losing three guards so there’s a clear opportunity. I’m ready to earn it.”

The point guard spoke with 104.9 The Horn on Wednesday to discuss what the recruiting process was like, as well as his special relationship with Texas coach Chris Beard

"I always liked his mentality, fight, and winning culture," Brumbaugh said. "I always wanted to be apart of something like that. Most coaches I talked to didn't focus on the hard work ... but Coach Beard did ... that was a deciding factor for me. Talking to him feels like I'm talking to an older version of myself."

Brumbaugh was originally committed to Northwestern before de-committing in December.

The 6-4, 180-pound guard also held a very impressive offer list, picking the Horns over the likes of Georgetown, Wisconsin, Butler, Creighton, Depaul, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Seton Hall, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and Xavier, among many others.

Brumbaugh is the third member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining elite guard Arterio Morris and elite wing Dillon Mitchell.

