Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Under-16: Texas 41, Kansas 40

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at 3:00 PM CST in Lawrence.

A couple weeks back, the Longhorns had quite the upset over No. 8 Kansas. On Saturday, the Longhorns will try to replicate the performance and close the 2021-22 season with a win.

Texas is coming off of a tough home loss to the defending champion Baylor Bears 68-61. Nevertheless, Chris Beard's squad will try to extend their winning streak to four games against Bill Self and the Jayhawks dating back to 2019.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Courtney Ramey

- Andrew Jones

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Kansas:

- David Mccormack

- Mitch Lightfoot

- Ochai Agbaji

- Remy Martin

- Chris Teahan

Under-16: Texas 8, Kansas 9

The Longhorns started out the game shooting 2-7 from the field. Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones got the Texas on the board. Both teams scoring early.

Under-12: Texas 17, Kansas 12

Texas starts with six quick turnovers, yet is still able to be productive offensively with Ramey leading the way (seven points). Off the bench, Dylan Disu and Brock Cunningham have also gotten into the action each having three points.

Under-8: Texas 21, Kansas 18

The Jayhawks begin to find their rhythm offensively with Jalen Wilson hitting back-to-back three pointers. Texas is able to maintain the lead with hitting 3-5 from deep range as well.

Under-4: Texas 29, Kansas 28

Jase Febres also gets on the board with a three-pointer of his own. The Longhorns stay in it as the Jayhawks are shooting a poor 28% from the field (8-28). Ramey continues his terrific play with 12 early points.

Halftime: Texas 33, Kansas 35

Texas has a quite impressive performance in the first half. The deep ball is falling and Courtney Ramey is on fire with 14 in the break. Longhorns will need to continue defending at a high level and limit their turnovers (nine) in order to win this game.

Under-16: Texas 41, Kansas 40

Ramey picks up right where he left off, hitting yet another three-pointer to start the second half. David McCormack hits back-to-back jumpers for the Jayhawks. Marcus Carr who's been quiet all game gets on the board finally.

