Chance At Lasting Memory Awaits Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor

Texas' final night at the Erwin Center could be its biggest

Texas men's basketball has had some historical moments in its 45 years at the Frank Erwin Center, but some of the most memorable have come within this millennium.

Leading up to their Final Four appearance in 2003, the Longhorns had a perfect 14-0 record at the Erwin Center during the regular season, cementing the venue as a challenge for any opposing team.

In 2007, the seventh-ranked Aggies battled with No. 15 Texas in double overtime before the Horns prevailed in front of the home fans. Five years later, it was more of the same for the Longhorn faithful, as Texas secured a win over SEC-bound A&M in the final game at the Erwin Center between the two.

But despite the past, the Longhorns have a chance to control their future in a marquee conference matchup on Monday night, as No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) will play its final game at the Erwin Center against the defending champs in No. 3 Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12).

During Shaka Smart's tenure as Texas' head coach, the Longhorns had one of their best wins of the decade in 2015. Javan Felix's game-winner at home against No. 3 North Carolina and legendary coach Roy Williams was one that Texas fans will remember for a long time.

And it's hard to forget the emotions surrounding Texas' home matchup with TCU in Jan. 2018. After it had been announced earlier in the day that Texas guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia, the Longhorns willed their way to a double-overtime win over the Frogs.

But somehow, the best memory might be saving itself for the Erwin Center’s final night. A marquee-ranked matchup with No. 3 Baylor presents No. 21 Texas with a grand opportunity to send the home fans and the Erwin center out in style.

The last time the Horns won a top-three ranked conference matchup at home? 2009, when unranked Texas took down No. 2 Oklahoma.

The pregame implications might be even bigger for Monday night. The defending national championships, a top-three opponent in one of the best conferences in college basketball, and a chance for redemption after the Horns loss to Baylor on Feb. 12.

Can it get any bigger than that for the final night at the Erwin Center? We'll have to wait and see if the Longhorns can give The Drum a proper send-off.

