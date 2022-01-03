Skip to main content
    Longhorns' Two-Game Big 12 Road Trip Begins Vs. Kansas State

    Texas will play just its third true road-game of the season on Tuesday
    No. 14 Texas started off conference play on Saturday exactly the way coach Chris Beard could've asked for, as the team handled the West Virginia Mountaineers from start to finish in a 74-59 win at home. 

    The page is flipping quickly though, as the Longhorns (11-2) will play their first Big 12 road game of the season on Tuesday against the Kansas State Wildcats (8-4). 

    The Wildcats are led by head coach Bruce Weber in his 10th season with the program. He is 178-134 in his career at Kansas State. 

    Headed into the 13th game of the season, Weber's team is the second-worst scoring offense in the conference (70.8 points). They'll go up against a tough Texas defense that is currently No. 1 in the nation in opponents' points per game (51.9).   

    Kansas State has made the most of its possessions though, as the team is the best in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds per game (29.0). 

    Despite the lack of offensive production, the Wildcats could be in a perfect position to counter the slow-paced offense of the Longhorns on the other end. Texas is the third-worst scoring (72.2) and offensive-rebounding team (10.8) in the Big 12.

    On offense, the Wildcats are led by a trio of talented guards that have shown their versatility this season. Nijel Pack (15.1), Markquis Nowell (12.8), and Mark Smith (10.7) are Kansas State's top-scorers.

    Pack's scoring average is the sixth-best in the Big 12. He's done this while shooting an impressive 42 percent from deep on around six attempts per game. The Longhorns will need to close out quickly on the perimeter to prevent the sophomore from catching fire at home.  

    Smith, who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday, is the conference's leading-rebounder (8.6), while Nowell is third in assists (4.9) and fifth in steals (2.1). 

    For Texas, Marcus Carr will look to be a catalyst against this productive backcourt. Against West Virginia, the senior posted a season-high 20 points. 

    Guards Andrew Jones (14 points) and Courtney Ramey (15 points) were right behind him in the scoring column. It will likely be a game of pick-your-poison from the Texas backcourt on Tuesday. 

    The Wildcats lead the all-time series 22-20 but lost both matchups last season. 

    Something else to note: Texas (78 percent) and Kansas State (75 percent) are the top two free throw-shooting teams in the Big 12. The team with the most missed foul shots could end up paying for it. 

    Tipoff is at 6 p.m. C.T. at Bramlage Coliseum. 

