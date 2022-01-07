Skip to main content
How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns look for their seventh-straight win on Saturday against the Cowboys

The No. 14 Longhorns look to improve 3-0 in conference play on Saturday, as the team travels to Stillwater, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas (12-2) is coming off of a 70-57 win on the road Tuesday against a short-handed Kansas State team. The Longhorns were led by Marcus Carr (19 points) and Timmy Allen (17 points) in the victory. 

Oklahoma State (7-5) suffered its fourth home loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 74-63 to the high-powered No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. 

The Cowboys are led by head coach Mike Boynton, who is in his fifth season at the helm. 

On the court, the team is led by Avery Anderson III (11.9 points) and Bryce Williams (11.5). The duo form a versatile backcourt that is top five in the conference in steals through the season’s first 12 games. 

In the Big 12, Williams (2.3 steals) and Anderson III (2.1 steals) and first and fifth in steals per game, respectively. 

Their matchup with Texas’ backcourt of Carr and Courtney Ramey should be an exciting one. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas (12-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Ina Arena - Stillwater, OK

TV/Streaming: CBS

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

