Texas Longhorns, Iowa State Cyclones

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: No. 23 Texas vs. No. 20 Iowa State

The Longhorns will look to defend their 13-1 record at the Erwin Center

Texas (16-6, 5-4 in Big 12) couldn't overcome the Lubbock crowd and the emotions surrounding coach Chris Beard's return against No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday. The Longhorns fell 77-64 in a game that served as an opportunity to prove elite-level status as a group.

But now, the Longhorns head back to the comforts of home to welcome the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 in Big 12), who have slipped in the conference standings despite being ranked as high as No. 8 a month ago. 

The Cyclones held strong for a 79-70 win against Texas when the two teams met in Ames on Jan. 15.

The Longhorns will look to bounce back from the 20-turnover performance that resulted in Beard's team having to play catch up for all of the second half. 

Cyclones' guard Gabe Kalscheur torched the Texas defense in the first meeting, draining six 3's that led to a game-high 22 points. His performance in the second half got the home crowd fired up and the Longhorns just couldn't recover. 

On the other hand, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington managed just eight points in that game despite being the conference's third-leading scorer at 17.1 points. Even more impressive? The senior is second in the conference in rebounds per game (7.8) despite being listed as a 6-4 guard.

He'll be due for a bigger performance on Saturday as a player the Texas defense needs to keep its eyes on.

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Saturday afternoon's game against Iowa State at the Erwin Center. 

Starters for Texas:

-Timmy Allen 

-Marcus Carr

-Courtney Ramey

-Brock Cunningham

-Christian Bishop

Starters for Iowa State:

-Gabe Kalscheur

-Izaiah Brockington

-Tyrese Hunter 

-Robert Jones

-Tristan Enaruna

Under-16

Iowa State deployed a full-court press from the first possession, but Texas was able to break it easily. 

Courtney Ramey continued his hot 3-point shooting with a make from the right corner to make it a 5-3 game Andrew Jones got a breakaway dunk in transition on the next possession and followed it up with a 3 of his own to make it 10-3. 

Under-12

Under-8

Under-4

Halftime

Under-16

Under-12

Under-8

Under-4

FINAL: 

