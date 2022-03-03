PREVIEW: Texas Saving Toughest Test for Last at No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns' regular season concludes in one of college basketball's toughest environments

AUSTIN -- The Frank Erwin Center era ended in disappointment for Texas men's basketball on Monday night, as the defending champs and third-ranked Baylor Bears came into Austin and pulled out a 68-61 win over No. 21 Texas.

Things don't get any easier for the Longhorns heading into the regular season finale, as Texas (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) will travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 6 Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Saturday afternoon.

“You couldn’t ask for a better last game," Texas coach Chris Beard said Thursday. "A tough environment, they’ll be playing for the Big 12 regular-season title. We’ll have to play our best game of the season."

The Longhorns won the first meeting 79-76 on Feb. 7 in Austin. Timmy Allen had a game-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 20.9 seconds left that gave Texas what is still its best win so far this season.

Marcus Carr (left) and James Akinjo Timmy Allen Ben Queen, USA Today Courtney Ramey (left) and Christian Bishop

One of the most memorable performances from that game was the defensive pressure Texas guard Courtney Ramey put on Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, who is the Big 12's leading-scorer at 20.1 points per game.

Ramey held Agbaji to 11 points on just seven shot attempts. Texas guard Marcus Carr spoke Thursday about the expectations for his backcourt partner as another matchup with Agbaji looms.

“(Ramey’s) a super competitive guy," Carr said. "He doesn’t back down from anything, he’s fearless. I know he’s looking forward to that matchup again.”

Texas could be facing a tired Kansas team that will be playing its third game in five days on Saturday. The Jayhawks, who have lost two-straight games, face TCU Thursday night at home after falling to the Horned Frogs 74-64 on Tuesday.

USA Today Sports Ochai Agbaji (left) and Courtney Ramey USA Today Sports Christian Bishop (left) and David McCormack Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman Marcus Carr (left) and Courtney Ramey

Still, the Longhorns aren't going to take anything for granted in what is considered to be the toughest road environment in college basketball.

“It’s an opportunity in front of us," Carr said. "Kansas on their home floor is a difficult team to beat. You have to go in there and definitely beat them.

Under coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks have remained steady as one of the most efficient offenses in the Big 12. Kansas leads the conference in points per game (79.1), 3-point percentage (36 percent), and field goal percentage (55 percent).

This efficiency is a product of the Jayhawks' excellent ball movement in their elite offense, as Kansas is second in the Big 12 in assists per game (15.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Texas' offense has been known to be slow and methodical so far this season but will need to amp up the pace to keep up with the Jayhawks on their home floor.

Saturday's tip will be at 3 p.m. C.T, as both teams look to gain momentum heading into the Big 12 tournament.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.