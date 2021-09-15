Texas Basketball's Conference Schedule Set for Upcoming Season

The Longhorns now have their entire schedule in place for the first season under Chris Beard

The Big 12 conference officially released the inter-conference basketball schedule for all 10 teams on Wednesday, as conference play will begin on New Year's Day with five games on tap.

The Texas Longhorns and new head coach Chris Beard will be apart of one of these games, as the team is slated to face-off with West Virginia at the Frank Erwin Center on Jan. 1.

This will be the first of 18 conference games the Longhorns will play, with nine games on the road and nine at home.

Texas' non-conference schedule was released last Wednesday and can be viewed here.

Now, here's a look at the entire conference schedule for the Longhorns. Tip-off times are still yet to be announced.

Sat. Jan. 1 - vs West Virginia (Frank Erwin Center)

Tues. Jan. 4 - @ Kansas State (Manhattan, Kan.)

Sat. Jan. 8 - @ Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)

Tues. Jan. 11 - vs Oklahoma (Frank Erwin Center)

Sat. Jan. 15 - @ Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)

Tues. Jan 18 - vs Kansas State (Frank Erwin Center)

Sat. Jan. 22 - vs Oklahoma State (Frank Erwin Center)

Tues. Jan. 25 - @ TCU (Fort Worth, TX)

Tues. Feb. 1 - @ Texas Tech (Lubbock, TX)

Sat. Feb. 5 - vs Iowa State (Frank Erwin Center)

Mon. Feb. 7 - vs Kansas (Frank Erwin Center)

Sat. Feb. 12 - @ Baylor (Waco, TX)

Tues. Feb. 15 - @ Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Sat. Feb. 19 - vs Texas Tech (Frank Erwin Center)

Wed. Feb. 23 - vs TCU (Frank Erwin Center)

Sat. Feb. 26 - @ West Virginia (Morgantown, WV)

Mon. Feb. 28 - vs Baylor (Frank Erwin Center)

Sat. Mar. 5 - @ Kansas (Lawerence, Kan.)

The 18-game conference schedule is full of tough challenges and notable matchups, including Coach Beard's highly anticipated return to Lubbock on Feb. 1.

As most Texas fans know, Beard was the head coach at Texas Tech for five years from 2016 to 2021. He compiled an overall record of 167-112 and led the Red Raiders to the national championship game during the 2019 season.

Other notable games include the Longhorn's first of two matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks at home on Feb. 7. Texas will then travel to Waco five days later to take on the defending national champion Baylor Bears on Feb. 12.

The matchup against Baylor on Feb. 28 should be a memorable one, as it marks the final regular-season game to be played at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Longhorns will then close out regular-season play on March 5 in one of the toughest road tests of the season against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Beard has managed to put together an almost entirely new roster full of experienced transfer talent. He'll look to lead Texas to back-to-back Big-12 championships once the Longhorns tip-off the season on Nov. 9 at home against Houston Baptist.

