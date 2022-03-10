Skip to main content

How To Watch: No. 22 Texas vs. TCU

Texas aims to make it 3-0 against the Frogs this season to start Big 12 tournament play

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had to fight through the Big 12 gauntlet since the start of conference play on Jan. 1, but things are only going to get tougher as the league tournament begins.

No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) will face TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) on Thursday morning at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Longhorns won both games against the Horned Frogs during the regular season.

"We played some good basketball this year," Texas coach Chris Beard said Wednesday. "We’re one of the best teams in the country, but we’ve yet to play a full 40."

The Frogs are the best rebounding team in the Big 12 (38.8 rebounds), but that didn't seem to make a difference to Texas. Combined, the Longhorns out-rebounded TCU 71-59 in the two wins. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. TCU on Thursday.

allen tcu

Timmy Allen

askew

Devin Askew and Timmy Allen

rameyy

Courtney Ramey

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12)  vs. TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Texas 71.1 percent chance to win

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

allen tcu
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas' Chance at 2nd-Straight Big 12 Title Begins vs. TCU

The Longhorns swept the season series against the Horned Frogs

By Zach Dimmitt39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
askew
Play
News

Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: West Virginia Wins Game 1

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
cobb 1
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas State Wins 6-4, Texas Splits the Midweek Series

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Spread: Texas -5.5, TCU +5.5

Over/Under: 125.5

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

carr

Marcus Carr

kansas

Timmy Allen

beardd

Texas basketball

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

allen tcu
Men's Basketball

Texas' Chance at 2nd-Straight Big 12 Title Begins vs. TCU

The Longhorns swept the season series against the Horned Frogs

By Zach Dimmitt39 minutes ago
askew
News

Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: West Virginia Wins Game 1

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
cobb 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas State Wins 6-4, Texas Splits the Midweek Series

The Longhorns return to Austin to take on Texas State on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
Gary Patterson
News

Chris Del Conte Reveals Why Longhorns Added Gary Patterson To Staff

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte considers adding Gary Patterson similar to what Alabama's Nick Saban on his staff

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_17299703
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Released By Cardinals

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks will be looking for a new home in 2022

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Colts Trade Carson Wentz To Washington; Ehlinger Next To Start?

Carson Wentz's tenure in Indianapolis is now officially over. Can Sam Ehlinger take his spot?

By Tomer Barazani20 hours ago
Lafayette Kaiuway
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes Cut for Elite In-State TE Kaiuway

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMar 9, 2022
Sark
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Release SEC Hype Video

WATCH: Texas Longhorns released a hype video on Tuesday surrounding the addition of the program to the Southeastern Conference in 2025

By Tomer BarazaniMar 8, 2022