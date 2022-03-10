How To Watch: No. 22 Texas vs. TCU
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had to fight through the Big 12 gauntlet since the start of conference play on Jan. 1, but things are only going to get tougher as the league tournament begins.
No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) will face TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) on Thursday morning at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Longhorns won both games against the Horned Frogs during the regular season.
"We played some good basketball this year," Texas coach Chris Beard said Wednesday. "We’re one of the best teams in the country, but we’ve yet to play a full 40."
The Frogs are the best rebounding team in the Big 12 (38.8 rebounds), but that didn't seem to make a difference to Texas. Combined, the Longhorns out-rebounded TCU 71-59 in the two wins.
In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. TCU on Thursday.
Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Current Records: No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) vs. TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12)
ESPN's BPI: Texas 71.1 percent chance to win
Spread: Texas -5.5, TCU +5.5
Over/Under: 125.5
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83
