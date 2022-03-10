How To Watch: No. 22 Texas vs. TCU

Texas aims to make it 3-0 against the Frogs this season to start Big 12 tournament play

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had to fight through the Big 12 gauntlet since the start of conference play on Jan. 1, but things are only going to get tougher as the league tournament begins.

No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) will face TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) on Thursday morning at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Longhorns won both games against the Horned Frogs during the regular season.

"We played some good basketball this year," Texas coach Chris Beard said Wednesday. "We’re one of the best teams in the country, but we’ve yet to play a full 40."

The Frogs are the best rebounding team in the Big 12 (38.8 rebounds), but that didn't seem to make a difference to Texas. Combined, the Longhorns out-rebounded TCU 71-59 in the two wins.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. TCU on Thursday.

Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Timmy Allen Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Devin Askew and Timmy Allen Denny Medley, USA Today Courtney Ramey

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: No. 22 Texas (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) vs. TCU (19-11, 8-10 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Texas 71.1 percent chance to win

Spread: Texas -5.5, TCU +5.5

Over/Under: 125.5

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

Denny Medley, USA Today Marcus Carr Denny Medley, USA Today Timmy Allen Ben Queen, USA Today Texas basketball

