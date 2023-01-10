Longhorns Trio Details Feelings from Chris Beard Departure: 'Shock & Surprise'

The Texas Longhorns officially entered a new era after the university fired coach Chris Beard on Thursday. For the time being, interim coach Rodney Terry is helping to usher in these new beginnings.

And for the first time since Beard's arrest, felony charge and official departure, some of the team's most important on-court leaders are speaking about their experience and thought process during what has been a difficult past few weeks, to say the least.

“We found out like how everybody else found out," Texas guard Marcus Carr said. "Obviously, there was an initial shock and surprise … At the same time, even that day, we knew we had a game to play.”

Carr, who was arguably Beard's top addition through the portal last offseason, clearly had a strong relationship with his former head coach. Beard consistently talked highly of Carr's leadership, floor command and dubbed him as one of the players he could see becoming a coach someday.

Carr's passion and grit seemed to be an extension of his head coach on the court. Instead, Beard is now without a job for alleged felony assault.

But the show goes on.

"Every assistant we have was a head coach, so we know how this goes.” Longhorns forward Brock Cunningham said. "Nothing has changed in our goals or the team that goes out on the court and competes every game.”

Terry, who has over 300 games of collegiate head-coaching experience, is a seasoned vet and has been instrumental in the recruitment of numerous players on the roster. He's been a consistent presence as Beard's right-hand man.

The players' familiarity with Terry shouldn't be overstated, as it's helped provide comfort throughout unprecedented circumstances.

“He’s always been someone I can lean on and go to for advice or basketball information," Texas forward Timmy Allen. "It’s nothing new for us. He’s slid right in and done a great job.”

The transition has hardly been perfectly seamless. Hours after Beard's arrest on Dec. 12, the Longhorns had to squeak past the Rice Owls in overtime at home for an 87-81 win. Texas then allowed the Kansas State Wildcats to set a single-game program scoring record in a 116-103 win over the Longhorns on Jan. 3.

But the growing pains are understandable considering the sudden changes. After all, "at the end of the day ..."

“At the end of the day, we’re still a team," Carr said. "We still have goals that we want to get to.”

The Longhorns can only control what's in front of them next, which happens to be the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Moody Center on Wednesday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.