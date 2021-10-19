Texas Guard Andrew Jones Included on Preseason Watchlist for Jerry West Award

Texas Longhorns' shooting guard Andrew Jones has been named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, per an announcement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Jones was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention list last Wednesday.

Jones will be entering his fifth year as a Longhorn this upcoming season. Throughout his time on the Forty Acres, Jones has been adored by Longhorn Nation for his dedication to the university on and off the court.

Over his five-year collegiate career, Jones has played in 102 games with 68 starts. He's averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from the field. His contributions have made him the No. 23 scorer on the Longhorn's all-time scoring list with 1,251 points.

Last season, Jones was one of the leaders of a Texas team that earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament before falling to Abilene Christian. He hit a clutch three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in that game to give Texas a critical 52-51 lead, but the Wildcats pulled away with two late free throws.

Still, Jones was named an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season after leading the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game. He was also third on the team in assists per game (2.3) and minutes per game (31.5).

Entering his first season with new head coach Chris Beard, Jones fixes to be one of the most important players to this year's Texas team.

The Longhorns open their 2021-2022 season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist.

