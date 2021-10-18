Texas Guard Marcus Carr Earns Spot on Preseason Watchlist for Prestigious Award

Marcus Carr came into this offseason with a handful of opportunities in front of him after a career-year as a junior at the University of Minnesota last season.

He could begin the tough journey in the NBA, play professionally in Australia, or stay in college for his last year of eligibility. It wasn't long before Carr, who was one of the best available transfers in college basketball, made his way to Austin to play for Chris Beard and the Longhorns.

The upcoming season hasn't even started and yet Carr has already been receiving preseason recognition, something that continued on Monday as the Naismith Basketball Hall Fame announced that Carr is on the preseason watchlist for the Bob Cousy Award.

The award, which is named after legendary Boston Celtics point guard Bob Cousy, recognizes the best point guard in Division 1 college basketball every season.

Last Wednesday, Carr was also named the Big-12 Conference Preseason Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot as a first-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection.

In his first season in Austin, the Toronto native will likely be leaned upon as one of the top offensive options in Beard's offense. If Carr takes home the Bob Cousy Award, he would join former Texas point guard D.J Augustin (2008) as the only two Longhorns to win the award.

Carr and the Longhorns will face-off against three of the 20 players on the award watchlist during the upcoming season.

Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard will match up with Carr when the Longhorns travel to Spokane on Nov. 13. Two games against Kansas point guard Remy Martin will be in play as well when Texas faces Kansas on Feb. 7 and March 5.

Additionally, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler will battle it off with Carr on Jan. 29 when the Volunteers come to Austin for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Longhorns were also announced as the No. 5 team in the country on Monday in the preseason AP top-25.

Carr and No. 5 Texas will begin the regular season at home on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist.

