Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision

Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković. But the son the ex-NBA sharpshooter will be taking his talents elsewhere.

The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023.

But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.

Stojaković arrived in Austin for an official visit on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father and former NBA player, Peja Stojaković, who was one of the league's best 3-point shooters during his 13 years in the league.

Andrej, a 6-6, 185-pound wing, is now getting the collegiate opportunities that his father did not. Along with Texas, he had been receiving interest from programs like Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, Duke, and UCLA before cutting down the options.

Stojaković was at the center of the action for major September festivities on the Forty Acres, including the Texas vs. Alabama football game on Sept. 10. He documented his visit on Twitter, catching up with Beard at the Moody Center and taking some pictures next to Bevo. 

If the hype surrounding Andrej's talent is anywhere close to his dad's, then the young shooter is poised for an impressive career.

Peja, who was the 14th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 1996 NBA Draft, arrived in the league in 1998 after finishing his professional career in Greece. 

By Zach Dimmitt

He currently stands at 25th on the all-time list for 3-point makes (1,760), which is, coincidentally, just 10 makes behind former Texas star Kevin Durant.

Peja played for the Kings, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and finally the Dallas Mavericks, who he won a championship with in 2011 before retiring from the NBA.

Texas begins the regular season Monday night against the UTEP Miners.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

