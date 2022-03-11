Skip to main content

Arch in March? New Commitment Prediction For Texas QB Target Manning

One analyst recently submitted his prediction for Manning’s landing spot. The Longhorns are the pick.

It's a prediction in March.

It's also a prediction about what a teenager is going to decide.

And it's a prediction about what a teenager is going to decide way down the road.

But recruitment is part of the lifeblood of college football, and so the fate of a few programs - including the University of Texas - is in part in the hands of  2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

A minute ago, the favorite was (maybe) Alabama.

Now (maybe) the favorite is ... Texas?

ff23c12e-5b2d-ec11-80cf-94e0707b76ae_original
Arch Manning
Arch

One analyst recently submitted his prediction for Manning’s landing spot. The Longhorns are the pick.

The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman QB and latest star from the Manning family (featuring NFL uncles Peyton and Eli) seems bound for college superstardom, and much more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

joens WVU
Play
News

Texas Guard Andrew Jones Earns 'Most Courageous Award'

Jones is one of two college basketball players to earn the honor

By Zach Dimmitt2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Ivan Melendez 2
Play
Baseball

Texas' vs South Carolina Postponed, Game 1 Moved

The Longhorns will face the Gamecocks over a three-game series this weekend

By Connor Zimmerlee2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17630917
Play
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago

So ...

"I’ve entered an official prediction for Texas to land the nation’s top prospect,” Eric Nahlin writes, via On3. "Arch Manning has long been rumored to have a strong relationship with Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. That relationship could make all the difference in the five-star’s recruitment. If Texas can somehow land Arch Manning, it’d be in great shape at the quarterback position in coming years.''

We're not sure if there is any tremendous value in a media member's "official prediction.'' What we know now is that Quinn Ewers is expected to win the starting job for the Longhorns for the 2022 season while Texas at the same time jousts with Alabama (and who really knows for certain who else) to win the services of Manning.

Predictions? Maybe the best idea is to not take them, or ourselves, too seriously. Because after all, Arch Manning - gifted as he is - remains a teenager.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

joens WVU
News

Texas Guard Andrew Jones Earns 'Most Courageous Award'

Jones is one of two college basketball players to earn the honor

By Zach Dimmitt2 minutes ago
Ivan Melendez 2
Baseball

Texas' vs South Carolina Postponed, Game 1 Moved

The Longhorns will face the Gamecocks over a three-game series this weekend

By Connor Zimmerlee2 minutes ago
USATSI_17630917
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
allennn
News

Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: Texas Tech Rolls Past ISU

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
USATSI_17795212
News

2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
DeYona Gaston
News

Big 12 Women's Tournament Tracker: West Virginia Wins

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
USATSI_17663301
News

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Texas Baseball TAMUCC
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorns Catcher Hoffart Suspended After In-Game Drinking Incident

A handful of things have gone wrong for the Longhorns over the past 24 hours

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago