Arch in March? New Commitment Prediction For Texas QB Target Manning

It's a prediction in March.

It's also a prediction about what a teenager is going to decide.

And it's a prediction about what a teenager is going to decide way down the road.

But recruitment is part of the lifeblood of college football, and so the fate of a few programs - including the University of Texas - is in part in the hands of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

A minute ago, the favorite was (maybe) Alabama.

Now (maybe) the favorite is ... Texas?

Arch Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

One analyst recently submitted his prediction for Manning’s landing spot. The Longhorns are the pick.

The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman QB and latest star from the Manning family (featuring NFL uncles Peyton and Eli) seems bound for college superstardom, and much more.

So ...

"I’ve entered an official prediction for Texas to land the nation’s top prospect,” Eric Nahlin writes, via On3. "Arch Manning has long been rumored to have a strong relationship with Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. That relationship could make all the difference in the five-star’s recruitment. If Texas can somehow land Arch Manning, it’d be in great shape at the quarterback position in coming years.''

We're not sure if there is any tremendous value in a media member's "official prediction.'' What we know now is that Quinn Ewers is expected to win the starting job for the Longhorns for the 2022 season while Texas at the same time jousts with Alabama (and who really knows for certain who else) to win the services of Manning.

Predictions? Maybe the best idea is to not take them, or ourselves, too seriously. Because after all, Arch Manning - gifted as he is - remains a teenager.

