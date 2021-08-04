Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Switzer offered a compliment to what he thinks OU will do ... and a backhanded compliment directed at Austin.
Author:

Legendary Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer has long been a thorn in the side of the University of Texas. But as both programs engineer their way out of the Big 12 and into the SEC, Switzer is issuing a warning for both proud programs.

"There’s no Kansas here, I can promise you that,'' Switzer said, via "College Sports on SiriusXM.'' "There will be no Kansas for us to play in football.”

The Texas and OU move is as of now set to take place ahead of the 2025 football season, though it could happen sooner depending on the stability of the Big 12.

Switzer offered a compliment to what he thinks OU will do ... and a backhanded compliment directed at Austin.

Recommended Articles

switzer ou
Play
News

Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Switzer offered a compliment to what he thinks OU will do ... and a backhanded compliment directed at Austin.

NFL
Play
News

Talented LB Prospect Eoghan Kerry Makes College Decision

The Texas Longhorns landed their 16th commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday morning

E7lnTPvWEAAqhjD
Play
Football

Will Top Prospect Bryce Anderson Choose Texas or Texas A&M?

Do the latest events reveal that Texas target Bryce Anderson is leaning towards choosing Texas A&M over the Texas Longhorns?

On his Sooners: “We can compete with them. No one’s competed with Alabama, and that’s the big dog. But we can play with Georgia, we can play with Florida, LSU is down, they had that one big run, but they’ve come back to Earth. We’ll be on the top tier, I promise you that.”

And the backhanded compliment: “Every week I’ve said it’s going to be like playing Texas, and Texas has been down some the last several years. But Texas has been the powerhouse on our schedule. I know that, we know we’re going to have to have our best every weekend.''

Switzer's overall point is a valid one. Largely, in the Big 12, "the big game'' on an annual basis is Texas vs. OU. Once the new SEC kicks off? Texas and OU will have "the big game'' almost every week, against every foe - including, of course, one another.

switzer ou
News

Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Switzer offered a compliment to what he thinks OU will do ... and a backhanded compliment directed at Austin.

NFL
News

Talented LB Prospect Eoghan Kerry Makes College Decision

The Texas Longhorns landed their 16th commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday morning

E7lnTPvWEAAqhjD
Football

Will Top Prospect Bryce Anderson Choose Texas or Texas A&M?

Do the latest events reveal that Texas target Bryce Anderson is leaning towards choosing Texas A&M over the Texas Longhorns?

E7vQlXbX0AwwVCT
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Rising LB Eoghan Kerry Includes Texas in Top Five

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16007433
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

The Longhorns will welcome a fledgling Kansas Jayhawks program to Austin that is in the beginning stages of a rebuild

donta-foreman-102916-us-news-getty-ftr_kxe6ir1ulvio1ikjyh6vdlg96
News

Can Longhorns Star D'Onta Foreman Win Job in Latest NFL Tryout?

A superstar at the University of Texas is still trying to find his way as a healthy NFL player. His latest potential stop? A Tuesday workout with the Atlanta Falcons.

USATSI_15768342
News

Longhorns Could Have An Even Bigger 2022 NBA Draft

New head coach Chris Beard has a roster that could be an NBA scout's dream next season, if things fall right

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 2.56.20 PM
News

Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity With An Eye On Longhorns?

Texas joining the SEC has future football stars looking at the program differently.