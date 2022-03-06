2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City

The 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday.

The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Texas Longhorns are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions. The Longhorns’ title in 2021 was their first in program history in the Big 12 Tournament.

What do you need to know to get ready? Longhorns Country has all the details so you can prepare to plan to attend the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, or at the least watch it on television.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

(all times central and subject to change)

All games on the ESPN family of networks

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, March 10

Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU, 11:30 a.m., ESPN/2

Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN/2

Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN/2

Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/2

Friday, March 11

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.

Previous Big 12 Tournament Champions

1997 Kansas

1998 Kansas

1999 Kansas

2000 Iowa State

2001 Oklahoma

2002 Oklahoma

2003 Oklahoma

2004 Oklahoma State

2005 Oklahoma State

2006 Kansas

2007 Kansas

2008 Kansas

2009 Missouri

2010 Kansas

2011 Kansas

2012 Missouri

2013 Kansas

2014 Iowa State

2015 Iowa State

2016 Kansas

2017 Iowa State

2018 Kansas

2019 Iowa State

2020 Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2021 Texas

