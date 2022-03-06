2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times
The 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday.
The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.
The Texas Longhorns are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions. The Longhorns’ title in 2021 was their first in program history in the Big 12 Tournament.
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
What do you need to know to get ready? Longhorns Country has all the details so you can prepare to plan to attend the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, or at the least watch it on television.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule
(all times central and subject to change)
All games on the ESPN family of networks
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday, March 10
Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU, 11:30 a.m., ESPN/2
Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN/2
Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN/2
Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/2
Friday, March 11
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game
Game 8: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.
Previous Big 12 Tournament Champions
1997 Kansas
1998 Kansas
1999 Kansas
2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times
Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City
GAME LOG: Stevens Dominates, Offense Puts up Six Runs as Texas Remains Undefeated
The Longhorns take on the Tigers on Saturday in the Shriners Classic in Houston.
Texas Falls Flat in OT at No. 6 Kansas
Longhorns miss out on chance to play spoiler on final day of regular season
2000 Iowa State
2001 Oklahoma
2002 Oklahoma
2003 Oklahoma
2004 Oklahoma State
2005 Oklahoma State
2006 Kansas
2007 Kansas
2008 Kansas
2009 Missouri
2010 Kansas
2011 Kansas
2012 Missouri
2013 Kansas
2014 Iowa State
2015 Iowa State
2016 Kansas
2017 Iowa State
2018 Kansas
2019 Iowa State
2020 Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic
2021 Texas
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!