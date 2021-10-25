Big 12 Rankings: Does Anyone Want To Win The Conference?

I have a question: Does anyone want to win the Big 12?

No. 4 Oklahoma should not make the College Football Playoffs. Sorry, but they weaseled their way into a win at Lawrence thanks to a stellar quarterback and controversial play call.

The Sooners were expected to have an easy win primed and ready in Lawrence, but the Jayhawks came to play. Soon, an opening touchdown led to a punt from OU. A 28-yard field goal from Jacob Borcila made it 10-0 at the half.

Ah, I see. So, Spencer Rattler was starting this game? No? Caleb Williams?

Yeah, that's all I need to know to show the Sooners aren't CFP material.

Someone has to win the Big 12 in 2021. Will it be the Sooners, or could another opponent knock them down before going for doubles in Arlington come December? Here are Week 9's Big 12 rankings following a wacky weekend at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

1. Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)

The second they lose (and yes, it's coming), they likely will be No. 2 or No. 3. For now, they remain in the top spot because of Williams. Does Rattler win this game? Heck, do the Sooners even put up 20 in the second half against Kansas?

Williams delivered when Oklahoma needed it most. He made three Jayhawks miss at the line of scrimmage on fourth down before turning on the jets for a 40-yard touchdown run. Williams tallied just under 250 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma better be ready to build a 20-foot tall statue of Williams when he carries them to the College Football Playoff. Somehow, it feels like they're going to sneak their way into the conversation.

2. Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Slowly but surely, I'm drinking Dave Aranda's Kool-Aid found in Waco. And yes, it's sweet as can be for the Bears entering Saturday.

Despite losing in a close one at Stillwater, if you were to give Baylor 10 matchups, how many do they win? Seven? Nine? They certainly win the series the way they've been playing the past month. The biggest reason to believe in Baylor is its consistency.

The Bears are finishing games offensively. Defensively, they lose because they allow a big play or two. Gerry Bohanon and the run game are putting up quality numbers and the defense is making critical stops. Texas, watch out. You'll be lucky to win the state in the conference this year the way Aranda has this team playing.

3. Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Breece Hall was held to under 100 yards, but it didn't matter. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for over 300 yards and pair of touchdowns. Strike that — he threw three, but wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson's was called back due to a "taunting" penalty.

Mhmm, sure it was, Mr. Ref.

The Cowboys just rushed for over 100 yards and Spencer Sanders played lights out. In the end, a field goal was the difference-maker in Ames, propelling the Cyclones ahead in the rankings.

4. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)

I said Sanders was going to cost the team a win. I'm wrong for that, so flood the hate comments on how I was stupid this week.

Defensively, the Cowboys had zero answers for Purdy. Yes, he threw three touchdowns on the afternoon, but he also averaged 9.3 yards per throw. The Cyclones recorded more first downs and were better converting on third.

It wasn't the OK State played bad. Iowa State simply played better.

5. Texas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

If Texas stopped playing at halftime (you know, like they have for the past several games), they would actually still have one loss. Instead, the whistle blows, Texas takes the field and it all goes to hell.

Steve Sarkisian needs to make sure that if he's beating Baylor on the road, they hold onto win. Three straight second half implosions is a hard sell to both the fans and boosters that things are turning around.

6. Kansas State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12)

I almost put them top five, but they still nearly lost to Texas Tech. A second half surge from quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn was the difference in this game.

Thompson found Vaughn for a 22-yard touchdown pass just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats rally from a 24-10 halftime deficit. The defense made two critical stops on fourth down to seal victory on the road.

Was it pretty? No. Is K-State looking better by the second? Yes, indeed.

7. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

This is what Neal Brown looks like after a bye week, huh? Running back Leddie Brown scored three touchdowns and tallied 111 yards on the ground. Jarret Doege completed 75 percent of his passes and finished with a rating of over 151.

Defensively, the Mountaineers forced a pair of turnovers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Still much to work on, this what fans expected to see from West Virginia in 2021 after a promising close to 2020.

8. TCU (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Is Gary Patterson's seat getting a tad warm? This is TCU's fourth loss in its past five games and third straight at Amon G. Carter. Maxx Duggan threw a pair of interceptions and running back Zach Evans only recorded 64 rushing yards off 18 attempts.

The real scary part has been the Horned Frogs defense. Patterson, who has always prided himself on defensive play, is currently allowing opponents to average 36.3 points per game and 503.5 yards per game.

Barring a drastic turnaround, TCU could have its third conference losing season in four years. Maybe Patterson is ready to call it a career?

9. Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3 Big 12)

Yeah, Texas Tech fired its head coach on Monday because of his inconsistent play-calling in the second half. The Red Raiders were 30 minutes away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

They blew it. There's no other way around it. Oh, and November? The Red Raiders have to face Oklahoma on the road, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, then travel to Waco to face Baylor.

Does anyone see a win there?

10. Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12)

I love you Kansas, but you missed Williams on a tackle three times. Your defense slowly wilted in the fourth quarter. Lance Leipold has this program trending in the right direction, but it's going to be another season before a win comes in conference play.

