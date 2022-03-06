2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times
The 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on March 10 and conclude on March 13.
The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.
The Baylor Bears are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions.
What do you need to know to get ready? Longhorns Country has all the details so you can prepare to plan to attend the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, or at the least watch it on television.
Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule
(all times central and subject to change)
All games on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ unless otherwise noted
Thursday, March 10
Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Game 5: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, noon
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Previous Big 12 Tournament Champions
1997 Colorado
1998 Texas Tech
1999 Texas Tech
2000 Iowa State
2001 Iowa State
2002 Oklahoma
2003 Texas
2004 Oklahoma
2005 Baylor
2006 Oklahoma
2007 Oklahoma
2008 Texas A&M
2009 Baylor
2010 Texas A&M
2011 Baylor
2012 Baylor
2013 Baylor
2014 Baylor
2015 Baylor
2016 Baylor
2017 West Virginia
2018 Baylor
2019 Baylor
2020 Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic
2021 Baylor