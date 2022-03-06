Skip to main content

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

The 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on March 10 and conclude on March 13.

The winner of the tournament will get the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Baylor Bears are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions.

What do you need to know to get ready? Longhorns Country has all the details so you can prepare to plan to attend the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, or at the least watch it on television.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

(all times central and subject to change)

All games on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ unless otherwise noted

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 West Virginia vs. No. 10 TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Game 5: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, noon

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Previous Big 12 Tournament Champions

1997 Colorado

1998 Texas Tech

1999 Texas Tech

2000 Iowa State

2001 Iowa State

2002 Oklahoma

2003 Texas

2004 Oklahoma

2005 Baylor

2006 Oklahoma

2007 Oklahoma

2008 Texas A&M

2009 Baylor

2010 Texas A&M

2011 Baylor

2012 Baylor

2013 Baylor

2014 Baylor

2015 Baylor

2016 Baylor

2017 West Virginia

2018 Baylor

2019 Baylor

2020 Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2021 Baylor

USATSI_17630965

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

USATSI_17663301

OU Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

USATSI_17630917

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

