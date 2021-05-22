Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

CBS Sports Predicts Texas' Robinson To Win 2021 Heisman

Bijan Robinson should be in line for a breakout season and ultimately in line to win the coveted Heisman
Author:
Publish date:

Although the Heisman Trophy has been in the hands of quarterbacks for most of the 21st century, running backs fall right below the gunslingers. Prior to Alabama's DeVonta Smith hoisting the trophy in 2020, Derrick Henry was the last non-QB to take home the honors. 

Will Texas' Bijan Robinson be next? 

According to CBS Sports' Chip Patterson, he predicts that Robinson will win next season’s Heisman Trophy following a plentiful first season on the Forty Acres. 

“Maybe the Heisman electorate has also gotten tired of the quarterback run, and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith's 2020 win was a turning point in the way voters think about contenders,” Patterson said. “Smith matched statistical excellence with the intangible recognition that he was simply the most outstanding player on the field. Robinson has the potential to match that profile with his explosiveness leading to highlight-worthy plays and the all-purpose nature of how he could be used in Texas' offense basically guarantees yards and touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Steve Sarkisian thrived as a game-planner and play-caller by moving Smith around and getting him the ball in space with Alabama last year, and he can do the same with Robinson with similar end-of-year results.”

READ MORE: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

There might not have been a more talented runner in the Big 12 down the stretch last season than Robinson. In his final two games, the Tuscon, AZ native recorded 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just 19 carries. 

For the season, Robinson rushed for 703 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Under Sarkisian's direction, the hope is for similar results to that of former Alabama star Najee Harris. Not only was the now-Steeler useful as a runner, he was dynamic in the passing game, recording 43 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a perfect 13-0 season. 

READ MORE: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

According to the odds by William Hill, Robinson sits at the No. 8 spot in the country in the race to win college football's most prized award. He also is the only running back to crack the top 10 entering Week 1 of the new campaign. 

The names before him include Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (+550), Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei (+700), Alabama's Bryce Young (+900), Georgia's JT Daniels (+1200), North Carolina's Sam Howell (+1500), Miami's D'Eriq King (+1400), and USC QB Kedon Slovis (+2000)

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels and Ole Miss' Matt Corral round out the top 10. 

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns "Head of the Snake" Rueben Owens Steadfast In Recruitment of QB Arch Manning, 2023 Class

What do you think of Robinson's odds? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

NFL
News

CBS Sports Predicts Texas' Robinson To Win 2021 Heisman

Bijan Robinson should be in line for a breakout season and ultimately in line to win the coveted Heisman

NFL
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorns Golfer Jordan Spieth Makes Cut at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth struggled in the second round of the PGA, as did Scottie Scheffler, but both managed to make the cut to the weekend

kevin
Longhorns in the pros

Kevin Durant Among Former Longhorns Starting NBA Playoffs

Durant, Brooklyn Nets, will face former Texas forward Tristan Thompson and Boston Celtics in First Round

Maalik Murphy
Football

QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

SI All-American Names QB Maalik Murphy Texas Longhorns’ Top 2022 Class Commit

USATSI_12529574
News

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

The Texas Longhorns re-offered one of the top defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday

USATSI_15958433
News

Longhorns Offer Elite 2023 Safety Sonny Styles

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16117014
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Shoots 73 in Opening Round of PGA Championship

Spieth, one of three Longhorns in the field, remains in contention to make the cut for this weekend's final two rounds

ZoeRwoodlands3
News

Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

Jaydon Blue, one of the Texas Longhorns top commits for the 2022 class, has elected to opt-out of his senior season of high school football.