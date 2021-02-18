Dak Prescott, McConaughey Offer Aid To Texas Homeless Weather Shelter

As a result of the dangerous winter weather in Texas, homeless shelters and non-profits are working overtime trying to offer help to citizens.

DALLAS - As a result of the dangerous winter weather in Texas, homeless shelters and non-profits are working overtime trying to offer help to citizens.Also among those offering help: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and film actor Matthew McConaughey.

"It's been great to see the community come together for the greater good," OurCalling Pastor and Executive Director Wayne Walker tells KRLD Radio. "It's fun to see us all working for a common goal."

The goal for many has been simple survival during this week of freezing temperatures. The City of Dallas opened Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as a temporary homeless shelter this weekend. OurCalling is among the groups taking donations for food and supplies.

"Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that (McConaughey and Prescott) are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families.''

KRLD reports that non-profits are working at renting rooms at DFW hotels that are already in many cases at capacity limits due to the pandemic. On Monday, OurCalling, moved 130 people from the Crowne Plaza in Dallas (where pipes had burst due to the cold) to the convention center.

Walker said non-profits are now using two exhibit halls at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, with cots set up in groups, including for special-needs people. Walker said many of those who have come for help are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

"We've got lots of folks in wheelchairs and walkers and have some challenges managing the normal activities of daily living," he told KRLD. "In some areas of the facility, it's more like a nursing home, but some of it is just friends hanging out, playing dominoes and watching TV."

There are other "warming centers'' set up across the state. That list is here. The link to donate to OurCalling is here.