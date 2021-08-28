August 28, 2021
Ehlinger Knee Injury: 'Doesn't Look Good,' Say Colts

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick, has been in competition with Jacob Eason for the No. 2 QB job behind Carson Wentz,
Author:

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the former University of Texas star who has been bidding for NFL playing time this summer despite being just a rookie, exited the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and did not return. 

"It didn't look good," Colts coach Frank Reich said of the injury and its potential seriousness.

The rookie Ehlinger was 3-of-3 for 63 yards before exiting the game.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick, has been in competition with Jacob Eason for the No. 2 QB job behind Carson Wentz, the Colts' high-profile trade acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles. And Wentz has been battling a foot injury himself, leaving Ehlinger even more time to possibly even serve as Indy's No. 1 QB should he excel over Easton.

Indeed, even in this game, before forced to leave due to injury, Ehlinger executed a series of highlights, including a second-quarter play during which he cleverly escaped the rush and unleashed a deep ball to teammate Dezmon Patmon for a 60-yard gain.

READ MORE: Why Texas Fans Should Be Optimistic About the Receiving Corps This Season

The Colts defeated the Lions 27-17, completing their first undefeated preseason since 1994. Wentz did not play in the game but is optimistic he will be ready for Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

With Wentz not totally ready and with Ehlinger out, the Colts opted to make sure Eason is healthy for Week 1 by having Brett Hundley finish the game and handle mop-up duty. 

Ideally, it would have been a good time for Ehlinger to get more reps, even if he is destined to just be the Colts' No. 3 guy. But for now? It's more about an injury update than it is about a competition.

