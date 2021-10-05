Patterson Critiques Longhorns’ Bijan Usage; 3 Problems

October 5, 2021
Gary Patterson Critiques Texas RB Bijan Robinson Usage; 3 Problems with TCU Coach

"I would never do 35 carries like they did for the guy at Texas," Patterson says, offering UT and Bijan a helping of misguided guidance.
Author:

What did the University of Texas do wrong in last weekend’s 32-27 victory over TCU?

In the eyes - and words - of Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson, the Longhorns erred by …

Letting Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson touch the football too often.

"I would never do 35 carries like they did for the guy at Texas if you want to last four years," Patterson said, offering UT a helping of misguided guidance.

The context of Patterson’s odd analysis clears up his meaning just a bit. Patterson was asked on Tuesday about usage - or, it could be argued, under-usage - of his own talented running back Zach Evans.

So the Patterson response was also offered within the framework that allowed him to also say, “(Evans) does need more touches, though."

We have three specific problems with Patterson’s point of view:

1- Robinson torched the Horned Frogs for a career-best 216 yards and two touchdowns. He did indeed carry the football 35 times (and had 37 touches overall).

Meanwhile, Evans carried it 15 times for 113 yards and a touchdown.

TCU fans may be left what might’ve happened to their team had the Frogs’ best response to Bijan (that would be Evans) touched the ball once or twice or 20 times.

2 - Robinson carried the ball 12 times in the fourth quarter. Why? To seal a win in a close game.

There is nothing unusual about this.

What was a bit unusual? Texas faced a third-and-6 with 2:31 remaining, and ran again. It was almost a concession … except Patterson’s defense allowed a first down on the run.

A Bijan first down.

3- We’re not sure what Football World lives in in which Heisman Trophy candidates “last four years” at their college.

This ain’t 1950.

But at least one thing about football is timeless: If the Frogs didn’t like Bijan Robinson running roughshod over them, all they had to do is …

Tackle him.

