How To Watch: Longhorns College World Series Matchup VS Mississippi State

Texas' Ivan Melendez's three-run home run in the ninth inning secured another day in Omaha for the Longhorns. With the 8-5 win over No. 7 Mississippi State, the No. 2 Longhorns enter a winner-take-all scenario Saturday for a chance at the College World Series final.

The winner of Saturday's game will face No. 4 Vanderbilt, who immediately was declared the winner of Bracket 1 following the forfeit by NC State due to the NCAA's health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.

Ty Madden was Ty Madden on his way to allowing the Bulldogs to take a 2-1 lead after the first frame. He then would pitch a shutout five innings, including punching out 10 of his last 11 batters.

Melendez and Zach Zubia's bats were influential in Thursday's win over Virginia. On Friday, Zubia hit a solo home run in the first inning and drew two walks. Melendez finished 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, including one in the seventh inning for insurance.

Tanner Witt struggled after walking in a run and allowed MSU's Brad Cumbest to tie the game at five with a one out RBI single.

Texas' David Pierce has not decided on who will start Saturday evening.Based on the rotation, Tristan Stevens would get the call. Last outing against Tennessee, he lasted 3.1 innings and allowed four runs from No. 3 Tennessee.

As expected, the Bulldogs will give the ball to ace Will Bednar. The last time Bednar was on the mound against Texas, he struck out 15 Longhorns on the way to Mississippi State setting a CWS record in strikeouts at 21.

Game information: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Texas

Current Records: Mississippi State (47-17, 20-10) vs. Texas (50-16, 17-7)

Date/Time: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com

