Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Trending Up vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond appears to be trending up on the injury front ahead of Saturday's big-time matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
After suffering an ankle injury in the win over the Oklahoma Sooners that sidelined him for the entire second half, Bond had a good practice Wednesday, according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
"He had a pretty good practice today," Sarkisian told the media during the SEC Weekly Teleconference.
The first SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report of the week will drop Wednesday evening, which will reveal Bond's initial injury designation for the game.
Bond finished the Oklahoma game with just one catch for five yards, his lowest statistical output through six games as a Longhorn. He had spent an extensive amount of time in the medical tent on the sidelines before eventually heading back to the locker room. In his absence, tight end Gunnar Helm led the Texas passing attack with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown while true freshman Ryan Wingo adde two grabs for 49 yards and a 25-yard run.
After the win over Mississippi State, Bond told the media that he's "built for big games" while previewing the Red River Rivalry. The matchup against Georgia certainly qualifies as one.
"I've heard a lot of great things from the players on the team, to close friends of mine, just telling me that this is basically equivalent to kind of like the Iron Bowl where I'm coming from, my previous team," Bond said at the time of the Red River Rivalry. "They're saying it might be an even bigger game than that. I've been built for big games, so I love playing a big game, so it's gonna be a fun time."
Though the injury prevented him from making a big impact against the Sooners, he is still tied for the team lead in catches (21) and receiving touchdowns (three) while leading the Longhorns in receiving yards (369). Bond has also rushed two times for 51 yards and a score this season.
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.