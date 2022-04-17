The former Longhorn won his 13th PGA Tour event by beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth won a PGA Tour event for the second straight Easter weekend, rallying from three shots down to claim the RBC Heritage in a playoff on Sunday.

Spieth had gone a year without a PGA Tour title, with his last championship coming last April at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Spieth is the second former Longhorn to win in as many weeks. Scottie Scheffler won the Masters last week, an event where Spieth missed the cut for the first time.

Spieth claimed his 13th PGA Tour title by beating Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. Cantlay and Spieth both put their approach shots on the playoff hole into a greenside bunker. Spieth blasted out to within a foot of the cup for a par, while Cantlay wasn’t able to get up-and-down for par. The victory also lifted Spieth’s record in sudden-death playoffs to 6-3. Spieth began Sunday three shots back of Harold Varner III, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win. Spieth probably should have been two shots back, but he three-putted the 18th on Saturday after he lipped out an 18-inch par putt. He had an enviable start to his round, as Spieth put together eagles on Harbour Town Golf Links’ first two par-5s, the second and the fifth, which put him right in the mix for the lead. That led to a 4-under 32 on the front nine. He lost a shot on the back nine with a bogey on the 11th hole but followed that with birdies on the 13th and the 18th holes to finish the round with a 5-under 66, putting him at 13-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, a crowded field tried to either claim the lead or claim a spot in a playoff with Spieth, who finished an hour before the final group.

Cantlay was the only one able to catch Spieth. He started the day a shot back of Varner at 10-under and finished with a 3-under 68. Cantlay, at one point, was poised to take the lead before a bogey at the 14th dropped him back to 12-under. His birdie two at the 17th put him back into a tie with Spieth, and a par at the 18th put him in the eventual playoff.

Meanwhile, seven players finished a shot back of Spieth and Cantlay — Cam Davis, J.T. Poston, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry and Varner.

