LIVE UPDATES: #1 Texas Baseball Opens Season vs. Rice

#1 Texas and Rice face off on Friday at Disch Falk Field. Follow here for live updates.

The #1 ranked Longhorns will open their season with a three-game series against the Rice Owls this weekend, with opening day set for Friday.

Texas's accomplishments in 2021 would be the best season in team history for some programs. Texas went 50-17 (17-7 Big 12) while claiming yet another Big 12 championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. They would take that success all the way to Omaha where they would eventually fall to Mississippi State in extra innings, one game away from the championship series. While the season may not have ended the way they would have liked it to, there is a lot to be optimistic about with the 2022 Longhorn baseball team.

The Longhorns return a plethora of experience all over the diamond as the team features seven Preseason All-Big 12 team members. From Golden Spikes candidate Pete Hansen to the Hispanic Titanic Ivan Melendez, there is no shortage of talent on this Texas roster. As a result, Texas enters the season as the number one overall team with lofty expectations. Whether or not the Longhorns can finally capture another CWS title is yet to be seen but they certainly do not lack the talent to get there.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice

Pregame:

Texas ace Pete Hansen will start the season on the mound for the Longhorns as he looks to repeat his stellar 2021 campaign.

The lineup for the Longhorns for their first game of the season is as follows:

CF Douglas Hodo III

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

3B Skylar Messinger

SS Trey Faltine

DH Dylan Campbell

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.