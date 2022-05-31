Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Match Play

Longhorns press on into match play and will face Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday

The Texas Longhorns finished in fourth place after 72 holes and will play in the match play portion of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday.

Texas will play Big 12 rival Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of match play on Tuesday morning. If the Longhorns advance, they will play in the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The championship match will be held on Wednesday.

Texas Men's Golf

Two other Big 12 teams made it to match play. Oklahoma shared the stroke-play lead with Vanderbilt and North Carolina. Texas Tech finished eighth and was the final team to make the cut for match play.

Texas shot a 3-under-par 277 to finish with a four-round total of 17-over-par 1,137. The Longhorns shot identical 291s the first two days of the event, and then shot a 278 in the third round on Sunday. Texas was the only team to finish under par for the final round.

Parker Coody shot a final-round 70, and after rounds of 72, 70 and 68, he found himself in a tie for second place individually. Coody finished with a four-round total of 280.

The rest of the Longhorns were Pierceson Coody (72-75-70-69—286), Cole Hammer (71-75-67-74—287), Travis Vick (76-71-73-70—290) and Mason Nome (77-75-74-68—294).

