Texas Longhorns Recruiting: Granddad Archie Manning 'Knows What Arch' Needs in College

Archie Manning has every reason to be a proud grandfather. And the former Ole Miss and NFL QB, speaking at an event in Birmingham on Monday, expressed that view as it regards his the college football recruitment of his grandson, Arch, who many view as the most coveted prospect in recent CFB memory.

So the conversation about the younger Manning begins not with where he will end up - he has reportedly narrowed down to six colleges, including the University of Texas - but rather, where he is now.

"We’re proud of Arch,'' the patriarch of the prominent football family said. "It really doesn’t mean anything to me for him to be the No. 1 recruit in the nation. I think that puts a lot of added pressure. The recruiting world has changed and college football has changed a lot. "But we’re proud of Arch.'' The elder Manning isn't downplaying the importance of being a top recruit; his point is that he believes deeply in young Arch the person. "The best thing for me, as grandpa, is I stay out of it,'' he said. "I have a really good grandfather-grandson relationship. His dad, Cooper, has done a good job during this crazy recruiting. It’s really changed. I’m proud of what they’ve done.'' Cooper, of course, has two famous brothers who played a little QB in their day. Peyton and Eli Manning are legends just like dad. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

But some of those things have changed, certainly in terms of the recruiting process.

"When Peyton, Eli and Cooper went through it, it really didn’t turn up until the spring before their senior year,'' Manning said. "They might have been getting letters, but with Arch, it started in the seventh grade. ... I’m not that fond of that but that’s just the way it is.''

Archie Manning is certainly not only "fond'' of his grandson but is also of the belief that the kid will pick a school for more than football reasons.

I know Arch,'' granddad said. "He wants to go where he’s going to be happy as a student, too. I always told my kids that. 'Pick a place where if football doesn’t work out, where are you going to be happy going to school?'

"I think every young person deserves to have a good college experience.''

Longhorns fans, of course, hope that a "good college experience'' unfolds soon in Austin.

