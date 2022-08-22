Look: Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Begins Senior Season for Isidore Newman

Arch Manning set the college football world ablaze when he announced his pledge to the Texas Longhorns in June.

Since his commitment, Manning has received much opposition to his lofty recruiting ranking.

Manning does not pay attention to the noise. He has been busy this summer preparing for his senior season in 7-on-7 drills and scrimmages, along with fellow Texas commit, tight end Will Randle.

Manning debuted as the fifth quarterback in the 2023 SI99 and the number 10 player overall.

Those who doubt Manning say he is only rated so high due to his last name. Manning has an opportunity to show his skeptics why he deserves to be so highly rated in his final season at Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA).

Manning has a sneaky tough schedule ahead of him. Six of Isidore Newman’s nine regular season opponents are among MaxPreps’ top 100 teams in Louisiana.

No. 17 Isidore Newman opens the season on the road at No. 74 Hahnville (Hahnville, LA) on Sept. 2nd.

Two weeks later, Isidore Newman will host No. 59 Benton (Benton, LA). The following week they travel to No. 11 Many (Many, LA).

The day before Texas plays Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, Manning will be in Plaquemines Parish (LA) to play No. 73 Belle Chasse.

After their bye week, Isidore Newman will be back home to face No. 93 Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie, LA).

They will close out the regular season at home against No. 21 St. Charles Catholic (Laplace, LA) on Nov. 4th.

The schedule presents plenty of opportunities for Manning to showcase his talent on a big stage. It is up to him to prove to the world why he is not just a well-known name but rather an elite quarterback.

