Pair of Longhorns Make Roster for 2022 Jordan Brand Classic

The event will be held in Chicago this April after a two-year hiatus

Two future Texas Longhorn basketball players have earned roster spots for the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on Friday, April 15, the event announced Wednesday.

Texas commits Dillon Mitchell of Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda of Washington High (Sioux Falls, SD) made their way onto the men's and women's rosters, respectively.

Dillon Mitchell Erin Woodiel - Argus Leader Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda Dillon Mitchell

The Jordan Brand Classic enters its 21st year, serving as an opportunity for the best boys and girls basketball players in the country to show their skills. The Girls Game will kick things off at 5 p.m. C.T., followed by the Boys Game at 7 p.m.

Former Longhorns Kevin Durant and Charli Collier jumpstarted successful careers at the event before heading to the Forty Acres. Durant went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft, an NBA MVP, and two-time champion.

Collier was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2021 WNBA draft and was named to the All-Rookie team this past season.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Former Longhorn Charli Collier Kevin Durant

The bar has certainly been set high for Mitchell and Mwenentanda, but the two have already made a name for themselves before stepping foot on campus.

Mwenentanda was named South Dakota's Gatorade Player of the Year last Wednesday after averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Mitchell signed with the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard on Nov. 10. He made his official visit to campus on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Texas hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.

The pair will look to impress pro scouts in Chicago next month.

