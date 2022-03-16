Skip to main content

Pair of Longhorns Make Roster for 2022 Jordan Brand Classic

The event will be held in Chicago this April after a two-year hiatus

Two future Texas Longhorn basketball players have earned roster spots for the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on Friday, April 15, the event announced Wednesday. 

Texas commits Dillon Mitchell of Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda of Washington High (Sioux Falls, SD) made their way onto the men's and women's rosters, respectively. 

Dillon Mitchell

Dillon Mitchell

NM

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

Dillon-Mitchell

Dillon Mitchell

The Jordan Brand Classic enters its 21st year, serving as an opportunity for the best boys and girls basketball players in the country to show their skills. The Girls Game will kick things off at 5 p.m. C.T., followed by the Boys Game at 7 p.m.

Former Longhorns Kevin Durant and Charli Collier jumpstarted successful careers at the event before heading to the Forty Acres. Durant went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft, an NBA MVP, and two-time champion.

Collier was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2021 WNBA draft and was named to the All-Rookie team this past season. 

kd texas

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant

charli

Former Longhorn Charli Collier

kevin-durant

Kevin Durant

The bar has certainly been set high for Mitchell and Mwenentanda, but the two have already made a name for themselves before stepping foot on campus.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rori Harmon
Play
News

Rori Harmon Named Honorable Mention All-American

Longhorn freshman was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend

By Matthew Postins59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
USATSI_17866342_168388359_lowres
Play
News

Bracket Buster: Is Texas 'Vulnerable' vs. Virginia Tech?

The Hokies are a trendy pick to bust brackets.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
pjimage
Play
News

Myles Turner's March Madness Message for Texas Longhorns

NBA star Myles Turner has some March Madness advice for his former team

By Bri Amaranthus4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Mwenentanda was named South Dakota's Gatorade Player of the Year last Wednesday after averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Mitchell signed with the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard on Nov. 10. He made his official visit to campus on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Texas hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.

The pair will look to impress pro scouts in Chicago next month.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Rori Harmon
News

Rori Harmon Named Honorable Mention All-American

Longhorn freshman was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend

By Matthew Postins59 minutes ago
USATSI_17866342_168388359_lowres
News

Bracket Buster: Is Texas 'Vulnerable' vs. Virginia Tech?

The Hokies are a trendy pick to bust brackets.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
pjimage
News

Myles Turner's March Madness Message for Texas Longhorns

NBA star Myles Turner has some March Madness advice for his former team

By Bri Amaranthus4 hours ago
eefb8d78fe764a7eb6e6f521582d6480
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn D'Onta Foreman Signs With Panthers

Former Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman signs with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
10367661
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment From 2023 DE Dylan Spencer

The Texas Longhorns have added their second commitment of the 2023 class

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
Andre D 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Pitching Woes Continue, Lose 8-4 to College of Charleston

The Longhorns are on the road as they face the Cougars on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
USATSI_17299703
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks Signs With Vikings

Former Longhorns LB Jordan Hicks has found a new home for the 2022 season

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Recruiting

Arch Manning Coach Speaks On 2023 QB's Visit Plans

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMar 15, 2022