Texas Women's Game With Baylor Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Bears had to postpone their second straight game as the program had just seven scholarship players for its league opener

The No. 9 Texas Longhorn women will not play the No. 14 Baylor Bears on Sunday as scheduled, as the Big 12 has postponed the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols at Baylor.

The Longhorns (10-1, 1-0 in Big 12) are playing Texas Tech on Wednesday night in an effort to move to 2-0 in Big 12 action.

While Texas is coming out of its own bout with COVID, the Bears are having significant issues. The Bears faced Kansas State on Sunday and lost that game, but they had just seven scholarship players in that loss to the Wildcats.

The Wildcats had lost 36 straight games to Baylor (10-3, 0-1) and had not beaten the Bears since 2004. Their last meeting, on Feb. 27, 2021, saw Baylor beat Kansas State, 85-49.

Since that loss, the Bears have postponed their game with TCU, which was set for Jan. 5, due to COVID. That game has not been rescheduled.

The Bears are scheduled to face Oklahoma on Jan. 12.

Texas will have the weekend off, unless head coach Vic Schaefer can find a non-conference opponent to play.

The postponement means that the Longhorns won’t have to leave Austin for a bit longer. The Longhorns host Kansas on Jan. 12 and West Virginia on Jan. 15. Texas won’t hit the road again until it faces Iowa State on Jan. 19.

