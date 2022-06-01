Longhorns defeated Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt to advance to Wednesday’s final against the Sun Devils

The Texas Longhorns will play for their first national championship in men’s golf since 2012 after winning both of their matches in the 2022 Men’s NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday.

The Longhorns will face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday.

The Longhorns clinched the berth with a 3-1-1 victory over Vanderbilt, which was the No. 1 seed in the match-play portion of the event.

Texas’ match winners included Cole Hammer, who defeated Gordon Sargent, 4&3; Pierceson Coody, who defeated Cole Sherwood, 3&2; and Travis Vick, who defeated Reid Davenport, 4&3.

The only winner for Vanderbilt was William Moll, who defeated Parker Coody, 1-up. The match between Texas’ Mason Nome and Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott ended in a tie.

Texas started the day with a quarterfinals match against Big 12 rival Oklahoma, and the Longhorns won that match, 3-2.

The Texas players that won their matches included Parker Coody, who defeated Bo Jin, 3&2; Nome, who defeated Jonas Baumgartner, 2-up; and Hammer, who defeated Aman Gupta, 3&2.

Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra defeated Pierceson Coody, 1-up, while Brian Stark defeated Vick, 2-up.

Along with Oklahoma State, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders also lost in the quarterfinals.

