Two Texas Legends Headed for Texas HS HOF

The two Texas Longhorns legends will join a stellar class for induction on May 7 in Waco

Former Texas Longhorns Colt McCoy and Tony Brackens have been selected for induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame later this year.

McCoy, Brackens and the rest of the class will be recognized on May 7 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas, in a private ceremony.

The class consists of one player from each decade of Texas high school football, including a category for players that played before 1960. Along with McCoy and Brackens, former NFL head coach Ray Rhodes, who played for Mexia High School in the 1960s, was selected. So was current Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire for his work at Cedar Hill High School outside of Dallas.

McCoy, who is still in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, was the inductee selected for the 2000s. McCoy played high school football at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, Texas, where he was a two-time Associated Press 2A Offensive MVP and First-team All-state selection. He threw for 9,344 yards and 116 touchdowns.

Recruited by Mack Brown, McCoy played five seasons for Texas, redshirting in 2005 and then starting for four straight seasons. The two-time All-American was a three-time bowl game MVP, a two-time Walter Camp Award winner, and won the Maxwell, O’Brien, Manning and Unitas awards in leading Texas to the 2009 national championship game against Alabama. He threw for 13,253 yards and 112 touchdowns for his career.

Brackens, a Fairfield, Texas, product, was selected from the 1990s. He played for Texas from 1992-95 and was a consensus First-Team All-American in 1995 as he led Texas to the 1995 Southwest Conference title and a victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl. Brackens left Texas with 24 sacks, which was eighth-best at the time. He enjoyed an eight-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2022 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Class

1959 & Before – Dick Stafford – Temple High School

1960s – Ray Rhodes – Mexia High School

1970s – Rodney Allison - Odessa High School

1980s – Shea Walker – Port Arthur Jefferson High School

1990s – Tony Brackens - Fairfield High School

2000s – Colt McCoy – Tuscola Jim Ned High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – John Parchman – Midland Lee High School

Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach – Joey McGuire – Cedar Hill High School

Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game – Robert Wilcox – Announcer Iowa Park High School

