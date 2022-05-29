Skip to main content

Texas Golf Above Cut Line After Second Round of NCAAs

Longhorns shoot their second straight 291 and the field came back to Texas as it works to remain in position to make the 54-hole cut

The Texas Longhorns shot the same score for the second straight day at the Men’s NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday.

Texas shot an 11-over-par 291 for the second straight round, and the Longhorns are now at 22-over-par 582. By the end of the second round, Texas was in a tie for eighth place and above the cut line.

Texas is now starting to play better after finishing fourth at the Norman Regional to make the NCAA Championships for the 15th straight tournament. 

Parker Coody led the way for Texas again on Saturday, this time trimming his score down to an even-par 70 and finishing with a two-round total of 2-over-par 142. With all five Longhorns over par, Texas is having a hard time catching the field. Texas hasn’t won a national title since 2012.

Four other Longhorns played on Saturday and included Cole Hammer (71-75—146), Travis Vick (76-71—147), Pierceson Coody (74-75—147) and Mason Nome (77-75—152). Vick will play in the U.S. Open next month at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Conditions were better at Grayhawk on Friday, and overall scores were lower as a result.

Oklahoma took over the lead with one of two under-par rounds of the second round, as the Sooners shot 5-under-par and have a two-shot lead on Vanderbilt, which led after the first round. Oklahoma State — the other team with an under-par score on Saturday — was third, four shots back, while North Carolina and Pepperdine rounded out the Top 5.

After that, Arkansas was in sixth, followed by Auburn. Arizona shared the tie with Texas and Kansas and Georgia were tied for 10th.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

