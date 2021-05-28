Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Fires Career-Best 63 at Colonial

The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge went well for Spieth, who shares the first-round lead in Fort Worth with Sergio Garcia
Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth continues his terrific 2020-21 golf season finishing in a tie for first place at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Spieth shot a 63 on the par-70 layout, known as ‘Hogan’s Alley’ for five-time tournament champion Ben Hogan. Spieth also won the event in 2016, donning the red plaid jacket given to the winner of the event each year.

The 63 marked Spieth’s lowest score in 33 rounds at Colonial.

Sergio Garcia also fired a 63 on Thursday. He is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first PGA Tour win, which came at Colonial in 2001.

Spieth put together a bogey-free round, firing a 31 on the front side, with birdies on Nos. 2, 7, 8 and 9. At the turn, Spieth stayed hot, with birdies at No. 10 and No. 12. He ended the round with his seventh birdie of the day, coming at No. 17.

There isn’t just a title at stake for Spieth, who is coming off a missed opportunity to become the sixth player to win the career grand slam last week at the PGA Championship. Spieth is currently No. 9 in the FedEx Cup Standings. A win at Colonial would move him to No. 1 overall.

Spieth tied for ninth at the Byron Nelson two weeks ago. In the past three months, Spieth has one win a the Texas Open and four other Top 10 finishes, including The Masters.

Two other Longhorns are in the field this week. Scottie Scheffler settled for an even-par 70, but he’s coming off a Top 10 performance at the PGA Championship. He is currently No. 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings. Dylan Frittelli is 2-over and in danger of missing the cut.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

