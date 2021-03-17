Longhorns Ex Malcom Brown Traded To Urban Meyer's Jags

Urban Meyer wanted better defensive line play for his Jacksonville Jaguars. He gets it with a former Longhorn

In his first NFL head coaching stint, Urban Meyer wanted more talent and more beef in his Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line.

In one trade, he just got both.

The Jags are trading an undisclosed pick to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Malcom Brown, the former Texas Longhorns standout who will be reunited in Jacksonville with his former college coach Charlie Strong, now a Meyer assistant.

Chris Ash, also a former Longhorns staffer, is also a helping coach the Jags with Meyer, who of course was on UT's list of candidates to bring to Austin before the eventual hiring of Steve Sarkisian.

Brown, 27, was a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots out of Texas. He signed with the Saints in 2019 and was a full-time starter there.

Now Brown takes his wide-bodied frame - he's a 6-foot-2, 320-pounder - to Florida to help the Jags especially in the department of stopping the run, the Jags last year finishing 30th in the NFL against the run.

Brown has other numbers to his credit. In addition to his 80 career starts in the league, he has registered 47 total tackles, and he has gotten upfield enough to have totaled 12.5 sacks. The folks at Pro Football Focus, for the 2020 season, gave him a 72.9 overall grade, and against the run gave him a 77.1 rush grade.

Brown has his Longhorns legacy and he's got two Super Bowl rings, too, from his Patriots days. And now he'll try to bring success to Meyer's program in Jacksonville.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Odds To Reach Final Four in NCAA?