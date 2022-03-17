Skip to main content

Longhorns Women vs. Fairfield: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Longhorns start what they hope will be a long run in NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Texas Longhorns are making their 33rd NCAA Tournament appearance all-time, one of just four women’s programs to have at least that many.

On Sunday, the Longhorns roll into the tournament on a 12-game winning streak after beating Baylor, 67-58, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. Texas will start the tournament at home as a No. 2 seed with a game against No. 15 Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m.

Fairfield comes into the game with some momentum of its own, having won the MAAC Tournament title, part of a 15-game winning streak.

USATSI_17882320

Joanne Allen-Taylor

USATSI_17882350

Texas Longhorns

USATSI_17882331

Texas Longhorns

Second-year head coach Vic Schaefer hopes to lead the Longhorns back to at least the Elite Eight, which the Longhorns reached last season. But, a trip to the Final Four would be the program’s first since 2003.

TEXAS’ SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: The Longhorns are on a six-tournament streak of winning at least their first-round game, dating back to the 2014 Tournament. Texas has been to at least the Sweet 16 in the past five tournaments, with two of those ending in the Elite Eight. Teas is considered one of the ‘blue bloods’ of women’s college basketball, but it claimed its only national title in 1986 under the legendary Jody Conradt.

FUN NOTE: Freshman guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 22 points in three Big 12 Tournament games that led to the Longhorns winning their first title since 2003.

QUOTABLE: “Again, I don't think people realize what this team has accomplished. The youth, the inexperience, the immaturity that we have, basically with one starter back. It's really -- my hats off to these kids. They have been phenomenal.” — Texas coach Vic Schaefer after the Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament.

6IEUSGVIGVF53PXPNNJZ64NPMQ

Vic Schaefer

USATSI_17630917

Lauren Ebo

USATSI_17662561

DeYona Gaston

RECORDS: No. 2 Texas (26-6) vs. No. 15 Fairfield (25-6)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rori Harmon
Play
News

Rori Harmon's Rise Leads Texas into March Madness

Texas' star freshman point guard is playing her best basketball as the Longhorns open NCAA Tournament play against Fairfield

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ramey carr
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Texas Battles No. 11 Virginia Tech to Open March Madness

The Longhorns haven't advanced to the second round since 2015

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
David-Hicks-by-Birm-Lettermen-Row-scaled
Play
Recruiting

Top Target David Hicks Has 'Really Good' Relationship with UT Coaches

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago

LOCATION: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

TV/RADIO: ESPNU, 105.3 FM. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: Available March 18.

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the round of 32, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 7 seed Utah vs. No. 10 seed Arkansas.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

rori Harmon
News

Rori Harmon's Rise Leads Texas into March Madness

Texas' star freshman point guard is playing her best basketball as the Longhorns open NCAA Tournament play against Fairfield

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
ramey carr
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Texas Battles No. 11 Virginia Tech to Open March Madness

The Longhorns haven't advanced to the second round since 2015

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
David-Hicks-by-Birm-Lettermen-Row-scaled
Recruiting

Top Target David Hicks Has 'Really Good' Relationship with UT Coaches

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
askew
News

Texas GAMEDAY vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Will Texas win its first-round tournament game for the first time since 2014?

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
Messinger 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Rout Citadel 18-4, Break Three Game Losing Streak

The Longhorns take on the Bulldogs in a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 2
Baseball

No. 2 Texas Looks to End Losing Streak Against the Citadel

The Longhorns are back in action for a Wednesday game against the Citadel.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 16, 2022
Dillon Mitchell
News

Pair of Longhorns Make Roster for 2022 Jordan Brand Classic

The event will be held in Chicago this April after a two-year hiatus

By Zach DimmittMar 16, 2022
Rori Harmon
News

Rori Harmon Named Honorable Mention All-American

Longhorn freshman was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend

By Matthew PostinsMar 16, 2022