Longhorns start what they hope will be a long run in NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Texas Longhorns are making their 33rd NCAA Tournament appearance all-time, one of just four women’s programs to have at least that many.

On Sunday, the Longhorns roll into the tournament on a 12-game winning streak after beating Baylor, 67-58, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. Texas will start the tournament at home as a No. 2 seed with a game against No. 15 Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m.

Fairfield comes into the game with some momentum of its own, having won the MAAC Tournament title, part of a 15-game winning streak.

Second-year head coach Vic Schaefer hopes to lead the Longhorns back to at least the Elite Eight, which the Longhorns reached last season. But, a trip to the Final Four would be the program’s first since 2003.

TEXAS’ SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: The Longhorns are on a six-tournament streak of winning at least their first-round game, dating back to the 2014 Tournament. Texas has been to at least the Sweet 16 in the past five tournaments, with two of those ending in the Elite Eight. Teas is considered one of the ‘blue bloods’ of women’s college basketball, but it claimed its only national title in 1986 under the legendary Jody Conradt.

FUN NOTE: Freshman guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 22 points in three Big 12 Tournament games that led to the Longhorns winning their first title since 2003.

QUOTABLE: “Again, I don't think people realize what this team has accomplished. The youth, the inexperience, the immaturity that we have, basically with one starter back. It's really -- my hats off to these kids. They have been phenomenal.” — Texas coach Vic Schaefer after the Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament.

RECORDS: No. 2 Texas (26-6) vs. No. 15 Fairfield (25-6)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

LOCATION: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

TV/RADIO: ESPNU, 105.3 FM. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: Available March 18.

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the round of 32, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 7 seed Utah vs. No. 10 seed Arkansas.

