Texas Finds Itself Swept Away by Baylor

The Longhorns played better, but weren't able to overcome Baylor's hot third quarter and Smith's 28 points

While the Texas Longhorns played better on Sunday, they still lost to the Baylor Bears for the second time in three days, losing 63-55 to their Big 12 rival for the 13th straight time.

The No. 13 Longhorns (15-6, 5-5 in Big 12) fell three games behind the co-leaders in the Big 12, Iowa State and Oklahoma. The No. 9 Bears (17-5, 7-3) remained a game back of the Cyclones and the Sooners but lost both of their meetings with the Sooners this season.

Like Friday’s game, the Bears were driven by All-American NaLyssa Smith, though this time around she had less help from her teammates, in part because Texas played better defense. But, Smith ended up with 28 points and 13 rebounds, despite playing a good portion of the fourth quarter with four fouls.

Smith was key down the stretch, after the Bears tied the game at 50-50 with 4:27 left on a Ja’Mee Asberry 3-pointer that beat the buzzer of the shot clock. From there, the Bears outscored Texas 13-5 and much of that was driven by Smith who scored four points at the free-throw line and four points from the floor.

Asberry finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. But Texas held guard Sarah Andrews to four points after her 17-point game on Friday.

Texas, despite its improvement from Friday, lost its 13th straight game to Baylor.

It was a game of wild swings, but Texas came out and held the Bears to 18 first-half points, and led 26-18 at the break, thanks in part to better shooting. Joanne Allen-Taylor was key for Texas throughout, and she finished with 18 points. Aliyah Matharu added 10 points, but unlike her 3-point barrage on Friday, she was only able to make one 3-pointer for Texas.

The Bears weren’t to be denied in the third quarter. By scoring 27 points, the Bears erased Texas’ lead and carried a two-point lead into the final quarter. Baylor started that quarter 10-of-10 from the field but ended up missing one of their next 11 field goal attempts before Asberry’s 3-pointer, which seemed to spur the Baylor offense back into gear.

The Longhorns are at Texas Tech on Wednesday and host Oklahoma on Saturday. The Longhorns lost the first meeting with both teams.

