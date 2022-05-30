Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Fourth Round

Longhorns make the 54-hole cut and are now in position to reach match play with another good round on Monday

The Texas Longhorns made the 54-hole cut with their best round so far at the Men’s NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sunday.

The Longhorns will play one final round of stroke play on Monday as they try to make the final cut, which is the Top 8 teams. Those teams move on to match play, which begins on Monday, to determine the national champion.

Texas shot a 2-under-par 278 to finish with a three-round total of 20-over-par 860. The Longhorns had shot identical 291s the first two days, and after 54 holes Texas is in seventh place.

Parker Coody will have a chance to challenge for the individual title on Monday, even though he didn’t fire off the Longhorns’ best round on Sunday. Coody shot a 2-under-par 68, and after rounds of 72 and 70, he is at 210 and finished the day in the Top 10 individually.

The Longhorns’ best round on Sunday was turned in by Cole Hammer. His 3-under-par 67 was his best round of the tournament, after rounds of 71 and 75. He’s three shots behind Coody at 213.

The other three Longhorns in the lineup on Sunday included Pierceson Coody (74-75-70—217), Travis Vick (76-71-73—220) and Mason Nome (77-75-74—226).

The teams that made the cut on Sunday included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Pepperdine (defending champion), Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

