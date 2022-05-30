Skip to main content

Texas Golf Advances to NCAA Championships Fourth Round

Longhorns make the 54-hole cut and are now in position to reach match play with another good round on Monday

The Texas Longhorns made the 54-hole cut with their best round so far at the Men’s NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sunday.

The Longhorns will play one final round of stroke play on Monday as they try to make the final cut, which is the Top 8 teams. Those teams move on to match play, which begins on Monday, to determine the national champion.

Texas shot a 2-under-par 278 to finish with a three-round total of 20-over-par 860. The Longhorns had shot identical 291s the first two days, and after 54 holes Texas is in seventh place. 

Texas men's golf

Texas Longhorns Golf

Texas men's golf

Texas Longhorns Golf

Golf.0

Texas Longhorns Golf

Parker Coody will have a chance to challenge for the individual title on Monday, even though he didn’t fire off the Longhorns’ best round on Sunday. Coody shot a 2-under-par 68, and after rounds of 72 and 70, he is at 210 and finished the day in the Top 10 individually.

The Longhorns’ best round on Sunday was turned in by Cole Hammer. His 3-under-par 67 was his best round of the tournament, after rounds of 71 and 75. He’s three shots behind Coody at 213.

The other three Longhorns in the lineup on Sunday included Pierceson Coody (74-75-70—217), Travis Vick (76-71-73—220) and Mason Nome (77-75-74—226).

The teams that made the cut on Sunday included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Pepperdine (defending champion), Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stevens 1
Play
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
1 minute ago
UT osu
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 19 Texas Blown Out 8-1, Drops Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
AP22142561990441
Play
News

Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
8 hours ago

After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Stevens 1
Baseball

Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 minute ago
UT osu
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 19 Texas Blown Out 8-1, Drops Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma

The Longhorns take on the Sooners for the Big 12 Tournament title.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
AP22142561990441
News

Did NCAA ‘Dis’ Texas Softball After Beating Arkansas?

Longhorns softball takes to Twitter to let everyone know that NCAA didn’t give Texas its ‘ticket punched’ treatment

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
DSC09642
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser8 hours ago
Brad Spence
Recruiting

Texas in Top 10 For Pass Rusher Spence

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff11 hours ago
Stehly OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship Game

The Longhorns take on the Sooners with the Big 12 tournament title on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 hours ago
Sark
Football

Trio of Texas Assistants Named to Minority & Rising Stars Watch List

Texas' newest coaching additions have brought a new edge to the team this offseason

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
Faltine OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Beats Oklahoma State 9-2 to Advance to Big 12 Championship

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma State.

By Connor Zimmerlee14 hours ago