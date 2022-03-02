Texas Men Projected to Face NCAA Champion Coach

Texas Men Projected to Face National Championship Coach in NCAA's
If the NCAA Tournament started today, the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams would both be high seeds, according to ESPN.
ESPN released both of its projected 68-team fields on Tuesday, one day after CBS Sports released its projected 68-team men’s field.
The Texas men (21-9, 10-7), who are coming off a loss on Monday to Baylor, is a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s projected field. The projected opponent are the Iona Gaels, which are led by national champion coach Rick Pitino. In the CBS field, Texas was projected as a No. 6 seed and was set to face SMU.
The Longhorns end the regular season on Saturday at Kansas.
The Texas women (21-6, 11-5) are preparing for two games to wrap up the regular season this week. Texas will be at Kansas on Wednesday and then hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday in their final game at the Frank Erwin Center.
The women are a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s projected field and would take on Troy in the first round.
Selection Sunday is March 13.
How the bracket looks for the Big 12 as of March 1:
Big 12 Men
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Cleveland State
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Bryant winner
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Iona
No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 North Carolina
No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Boise State
Big 12 Women
Bridgeport Region
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Troy
No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 Florida Gulf Coast
Greensboro Region
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 UNLV
Wichita Region
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Idaho State
Spokane Region
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Mercer
No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 South Dakota
