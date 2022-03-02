Texas Men Projected to Face NCAA Champion Coach

Skip to main content

Texas Men Projected to Face National Championship Coach in NCAA's

Both the Texas men and Texas women are project to be higher seeds in first-round games according to ESPN

If the NCAA Tournament started today, the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams would both be high seeds, according to ESPN.

ESPN released both of its projected 68-team fields on Tuesday, one day after CBS Sports released its projected 68-team men’s field.

The Texas men (21-9, 10-7), who are coming off a loss on Monday to Baylor, is a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s projected field. The projected opponent are the Iona Gaels, which are led by national champion coach Rick Pitino. In the CBS field, Texas was projected as a No. 6 seed and was set to face SMU.

Christian Bishop

Chris Beard

Andrew Jones

The Longhorns end the regular season on Saturday at Kansas.

The Texas women (21-6, 11-5) are preparing for two games to wrap up the regular season this week. Texas will be at Kansas on Wednesday and then hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday in their final game at the Frank Erwin Center.

The women are a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s projected field and would take on Troy in the first round.

Selection Sunday is March 13.

How the bracket looks for the Big 12 as of March 1:

Big 12 Men

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Cleveland State

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Bryant winner

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Iona

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 North Carolina

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Boise State

Marcus Carr

Timmy Allen

Devin Askew

Big 12 Women

Bridgeport Region

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Troy

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 Florida Gulf Coast

Greensboro Region

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 UNLV

Wichita Region

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Idaho State

Spokane Region

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Mercer

No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 South Dakota

