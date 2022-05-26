Skip to main content

Texas Men Set for NCAA Golf Championships

New U.S. Open qualifier Travis Vick leads the Longhorns into nationals hoping to get into match play next week

The Texas Longhorns tee off in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Friday hoping to get at least as far as match play, which would put them in the field to compete for the team championship.

The tournament will be at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which just completed hosting the women’s tournament on Wednesday.

Texas is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Norman Regional, one that allowed the Longhorns to clinch their 15th straight trip to nationals, which is the nation’s longest current streak.

Travis Vick is the player to watch for Texas. He finished one shot out of the individual title in Norman, shooting a 54-hole score of 206. His tournament included back-to-back 67s. Vick hadn’t finished that high in an event since finishing in a tie for second at the East Lake Cup in 2019.

Earlier this week, Vick shot scores of 68 and 65 during 36-hole qualifying for the U.S. Open at Lakewood Country Club. Vick clinched a spot in the field and will compete at the U.S. Open next month at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Vick’s teammates include Pierceson and Parker Coody, Mason Nome and Cole Hammer. Pierceson Coody finished nine shots behind Vick with a three-round total of 215, while Nome was right behind him at 216. Parker Coody shot a 217 and Cole Hammer finished with a 222.

Texas hasn’t won a national title since 2012.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

