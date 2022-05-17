Longhorns opened as the No. 2 seed at the Norman Regional and are in position to advance to the NCAA Championships with two rounds left

The Texas Longhorns are in fifth place after the first round of NCAA Regional action at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., on Monday.

Texas entered the event as the No. 2 seed behind Oklahoma. The Longhorns ended up five shots behind the Sooners after the first round. But, it’s a tightly-bunched leaderboard after one round.

The Sooners have the overall lead with an 11-under-par 277, but South Carolina is one shot behind at 278. Auburn and Utah are tied for third at 8-under, followed by Texas.

The Longhorns are in good position to advance, but still need two good rounds to do it. The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ole Miss is the closest to Texas at the moment, five shots back at 1-under.

Travis Vick is the low Longhorn after one round with a 5-under-par 67. That puts him in a tie for third place overall.

Vick is followed by Cole Hammer at 71, Parker Coody at 72, Mason Nome at 72 and Pierceson Coody at 73.

Texas hasn’t won a national title in golf since 2012. The Longhorns are coming off a third-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament where four different players finished in the Top 11 individually. Hammer led Texas with a 5-under-par 211 to finish in a tie for third.

NCAA Regional Golf Results (Round 1)

Norman Regional

Oklahoma (11-under-par 277, first place), Texas (6-under-par 282, fifth place), Kansas State (14-over-par, 302, 11th place)

Oklahoma: Drew Goodman (67), Patrick Welch (69), Chris Gotterup (70), Logan McAllister (71), Stephen Campbell Jr. (74).

Texas: Travis Vick (67), Cole Hammer (71), Parker Coody (72), Mason Nome (72), Pierceson Coody (73).

Kansas State: Tim Tillmanns (74), Nicklaus Mason (74), Will Hopkins (75), Laurenz Schiergen (79), Luke O'Neill (79).

