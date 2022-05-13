Skip to main content

Texas Golf Seeks Another Trip to NCAA Tournament

Longhorns begin NCAA Regional play as No. 2 seed in Norman Regional as action begins on Monday

Texas hasn’t won a national title in golf since 2012, but the Longhorns are out to start changing that when they tee off in the NCAA Regionals on Monday in Norman, Okla.

The Longhorns will be the No. 2 seed at the Norman Regional, with Oklahoma as the No. 1 seed. The tournament will be at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Texas is coming off a third-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns played well in that event, with four different Texas players finishing in the Top 11 individually. Cole Hammer led Texas with a 5-under-par 211 (70-70-71) to finish in a tie for third.

After that, Mason Nome finished in a tie for sixth with a three-round total of 3-under-par 213 (72-70-71). That equaled Nome’s best finish of the season.

Parker Coody finished ninth with a 2-under-par 214 (70-73-71), while Pierceson Coody finished in a tie for 11th 1-under-par 215 (69-73-73).

Texas’ final player, Travis Vick, finished in a tie for 20th with a 6-over-par 222 (72-77-73).

Along with Texas and Oklahoma, the Norman Regional field includes Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville, Missouri, San Diego State, Utah, Ken State, Kansas State, UT Martin and Rider.

The Big 12 has two No. 1 seeds in the regional round — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the latter of which is playing in Columbus, Ohio. Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech are also in regional play, while Baylor and TCU both have individual players looking to advance.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

