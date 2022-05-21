Skip to main content

Texas Golf Struggle After First Round at NCAA Women’s Golf

The Longhorns would miss the 54-hole cut if the tournament made that cut after Friday’s first round

The Texas Longhorns were in 19th place after the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday.

Texas shot a 17-over-par 305, leaving them 16 shots behind front-running Stanford, which shot a 1-over-par. More importantly for Texas, they’re four shots out of a tie for 12th place at 13-over-par held by four teams — Wake Forest, Michigan, Purdue and Big 12 rival Baylor.

The reason that’s important is because after the third round on Sunday the tournament makes its first cut — the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage.

That next stage is a fourth round of stroke play on Monday. At that point stroke play ends and the top eight teams advance to match play.

So, Texas has some ground to make up. Meanwhile, fellow Big 12 rivals are also playing. TCU finished 11th, Baylor finished in a tie for 12th and Oklahoma State was in a tie for 21st.

Brigitte Thibault shot 75, while Bohyun Park shot a 76. Sara Kouskova and Sophie Guo each shot a 77 and Bentley Cotton shot a 78.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

