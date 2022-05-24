Longhorns End Run at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns were unable to rally and move on to match play after Monday’s final round of stroke play

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up play in the final round of stroke play of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Texas needed their best round of the tournament to advance, and the Longhorns put that together — a 1-over-par 289. That was the Longhorn’s best round by six shots.

But it wasn’t nearly enough to get out of stroke play and move into the Top 8 to advance to match play on Tuesday.

Texas Women's Golf Texas Women's Golf Texas Women's Golf

Texas finished in 13th place, the same position it held after Sunday’s third round, with a four-round total of 1,190.

Stanford won the stroke-play portion, followed by Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Auburn, Florida State, San Jose State and Georgia. Those eight teams will start play in the match play portion on Tuesday morning, with the champion to be crowned on Wednesday.

Texas had to make up at least 13 shots on the Top 8 to advance. Texas ended up making up five shots on eighth-place Georgia.

Only one Texas individual finished in the Top 20, and that was Bohyun Park. She shot an even-par 72 on Monday, and with previous rounds of 76, 68 and 77, she came in with a four-round total of 293 to finish in a tie for 17th place.

Park was followed by Bentley Cotton (79-75-72-73—299), Sara Kouskova (77-73-78-73—301), Sophie Guo (77-79-74-71—301) and Brigitte Thibault (75-79-81-75—310).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.