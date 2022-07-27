Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is looking to bounce back with Nebraska after a mixed final season in Austin. So far, he seems to be on the right path in Lincoln.

During his press conference at Big Ten Media Days, Nebraska coach Scott Frost was asked about the quarterback position moving into summer camp. Frost, who enters a pivotal year with the program, told reporters that moving forward, Thompson is expected to work exclusively with the first-team offense.

"I'm sure when we start fall camp, (Thompson) will take the first rep with the 1s," Frost said. "And a lot of other guys will get reps and we'll see who plays the best."

Frost praised Thompson's maturity in the huddle and locker room, telling reporters how in a brief time, he's already earned the respect of veterans on the roster.

"It's hard to follow anybody if you haven't been in the game with them yet. You kind of have to earn your respect to some degree," Frost said. "I think he's done as good of a job as he can do filling that role without having been there and been in the trenches with the guys yet."

Last season. Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns and posted a 4-6 record. He threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions while also tacking on another four touchdowns with his legs. Thompson completed 63.2 percent of his throws while posting a passer rating of 154.7.

Thompson's overall downfall came in the second half of games. Like a majority of the roster, the junior regressed after halftime, eventually factoring into the team's six-game losing streak during the midseason point.

Frost, who has yet to finish above .500 since being hired in 2018, believes that Thompson could be in for a breakout season with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Last season at Pitt, Whipple helped Kenny Pickett transform into a Heisman finalist and first-round pick while leading the Panthers to an ACC title.

"Whip knows what he's doing," Frost said. "I think he's going to help these guys to understand the offense and we're going to put them in the best position to make those kind of plays. Kenny was a special player."

The Cornhuskers look to turn the corner in 2022 after finishing 3-9 a season ago. Don't let the record fool you as seven losses came in one-possession outcomes. Thompson will be tasked with replacing the production of Adrian Martinez, who elected to transfer to Kansas State for his final year of eligibility.

Nebraska opens the season in Dublin, Ireland, against Northwestern on Aug. 27.

